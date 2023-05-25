Family expresses ‘great sadness’ after death of 95-year-old who was Tasered

The family of 95-year-old great-grandmother Clare Nowland has released a statement sharing their “great sadness” after she died on Wednesday.

In a tribute published by The Monaro Post, Nowland’s family said they were thankful for the support of hospital staff after she was allegedly Tasered by Senior Constable Kristian White on May 18.

“With great sadness, the Nowland family share that our beloved Clare passed away whilst surrounded by the love and support of her family. Our beautiful mum, nana and great-grandmother,” the statement said.

“We wish to thank the staff at Cooma Hospital for their care and support for Clare and our family.”

READ MORE:

* 95-year-old Australian woman allegedly Tasered twice by NSW police in aged home

* 'This has really hit all of us': Paramedic dies after being stabbed outside Sydney McDonald's

* Australian watchdog recommends NSW Police apologise to woman strip-searched at festival



Earlier on Thursday, Premier Chris Minns conceded police resources in NSW were stretched as he acknowledged the “traumatic” death of Nowland.

Speaking to reporters, Minns sent his condolences to Nowland’s family. “Obviously this is a very traumatic event and would have been particularly sad for that family and the government, of course, expresses its condolences to the children and grandchildren of Ms Nowland,” he said.

Sydney Morning Herald The family of 95-year-old Clare Nowland released a statement sharing their “great sadness” following her death.

He said the incident was now likely to be the subject of a coronial investigation.

Minns said he still had confidence in NSW Police commissioner Karen Webb and Police Minister Yasmin Catley but acknowledged it had been “a difficult week” for the state’s police.

Nowland’s death came after a string of high-profile incidents involving officers including an assault conviction on Monday of an officer who injured a teenage Indigenous boy by sweeping his legs from under him during an arrest.

“I think it’s really important to know that the investigation was launched by the police commissioner in concert with LECC [Law Enforcement Conduct Commission] and a critical incident team,” he said.

“It’s been six or seven days old and they’re responsible for, as you’ve seen in media reports, the charging of the officer involved.”

The circumstances surrounding Nowland’s alleged Tasering by an officer have raised questions about the role of police in dealing with incidents at aged care homes.

Webb told The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday she was concerned that police were called to a private health facility to deal with a problem its staff could not resolve. “That’s their core business, it’s not a police officer’s core business, but we’ve been called there,” Webb said. “People with dementia do require particular care and attention and understanding.”

Sydney Morning Herald Senior constable Kristian White, who allegedly Tasered Clare Nowland.

Minns said he would “take on board” Webb’s comments, acknowledging that “resources are stretched”.

“This particular incident will now likely be dealt with at the coronial stage. There will obviously be a critical incident report and several other reports as a result of this obviously unfortunate event in a Cooma,” he said.

“So I want to see what those inquiries say. But I take on board what the police commissioner has said and I know that resources are stretched, particularly for NSW Police, and police have to attend a whole range of events right across NSW involving many, many different scenarios.”

The Police Minister has been criticised for failing to answer questions from the media since the incident, but Minns defended that decision saying it was important the investigation wasn’t “hindered by political interference”.

“We’ve stuck by that, as has the Minister for Police, and I don’t think it would have been appropriate for her to offer a running commentary while there was an investigation taking place,” he said.

He criticised opposition leader Mark Speakman and the Coalition’s spokesperson on police Paul Toole for publicly calling for the release of body-camera footage of the incident.

“I think that the opposition should be very careful about what they say in relation to a matter that is now before the courts,” Minns said.