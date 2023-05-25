'Wave of heat': Video of Sydney blaze shows moment building wall collapses into street

Video has caught the moment a wall from a seven-storey building in central Sydney, engulfed in flames, comes crashing down onto the street.

The blaze burned through several levels of the Surry Hills building, sending large plumes of smoke into the area and causing the evacuation of hundreds.

Footage released by Fire and Rescue NSW shows a section of the exterior wall crumbling, with flames billowing in the background.

A student who was near Central Station, and close to the Randle St building, told 9News he felt a wave of heat move across his face as it fell.

“It was bloody scary when it collapsed,” he said.

“It was really loud and I was scared for the people who were around there.

“The wave of heat that came on my face, it was scary.”

Another woman told 9News she was "a bit in shock" when the wall collapsed.

“I was right there and it was very loud," she said.

As of 5pm (local time), firefighters said they haven't recorded any injuries caused by the blaze. The fire had been “effectively contained.”

The massive inferno saw﻿ plumes of smoke drifting over the city and nearby streets shut down as the building started to collapse.

Initial reports suggested the building was abandoned but hundreds of people in nearby apartments and office buildings have been evacuated.

It is believed the fire started on level three of the building and aerial footage shows it tore through the entire structure, according to 9News.

Firefighters had also been working to contain a secondary blaze on a neighbouring building, which was burning close to other residential high rises.

At least eight fire trucks are tackling the blaze.