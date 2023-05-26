Two children hand themselves in to police after Sydney fire

Two 13-year-old schoolchildren are assisting police with their inquiries after a massive fire tore through heritage-listed buildings in Surry Hills on Thursday.

Police say the children handed themselves into police stations in Paddington and Kings Cross overnight after the inferno caused part of the building to collapse on Randle Street on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Police have appealed for three or four other children who were seen near the vicinity of the blaze to contact police, who have established a strike force to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Earlier, a witness from a nearby shop said he saw a group of high school students running from the fire scene.

Pho Tang, who works at Hildebrandt Locksmith across from the Randle Street building that caught fire, said he saw a group of students running from the building as smoke began to pour out of it.

“I saw about three or four high school kids… running out from one of those doors of that building,” Tang said. “They were screaming and swearing at each other and calling for that child [still in the building].”

Tang said the children were wearing grey school pants with hoodies over the top of their heads. There were more than five but fewer than 10 students, he said, as black smoke began to come out from the windows.

“Those kids were running hastily on the corner of Randle Lane and Randle Street, looking up and talking to one of the children who was still stuck in that building, asking why is that kid still up there,” he said.

AAP A wall collapsed on to the street from the burning building in Surrey Hills.

Firefighters fear the remaining walls of one damaged building in Surrey Hills could collapse and send projectiles flying.

Roads were closed near the site of the blaze on Friday morning (local time) and could remain so for days while firefighters assess the integrity of the damaged buildings on Randle Street.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the front and the back walls of the building had come down, but a strong wind could pull down the side walls and damage nearby residences.

“It’s definitely a high chance, that’s why we’ve got to get them down. We can’t leave them like that,” he said.

“A strong wind could bring them down, if it gets in the right direction… the corners are holding it up at the moment, but there’s every chance it could come down without notice.”

AAP Authorities are worried about further collapse.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast winds of up to 40kph in Sydney on Friday.

Dewberry said if the walls collapsed there was a risk to surrounding residential buildings.

“When those bricks hit the ground, they ricochet off and they become heavy, you know, a brick projectile … they’re extremely dangerous,” he said.

“A large brick… as a projectile under force can cause serious injury or death, so that’s what we’re worried about and are definitely treating it with the respect it deserves.”

9News The fire started yesterday afternoon (local time).

Acting Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the fire, but it was still burning on Friday morning.

“We’ve obviously made a lot of progress overnight. There are still some road closures in the area, but the fire is almost extinguished,” he told 2GB.

“It’s still going to take a little while [to extinguish] because a lot of the debris from the building collapsed in on [itself], and so there’s a big pile inside the building burning underneath all that debris.

“It’s very hard for us to get the water exactly onto that and fully extinguish it, so we’ve had crews working throughout the night.”

Commuters Cosette Jackson and Esmee Laville could not get to work on Friday morning at One Playground Gym in Surry Hills because of the street closures.

“We didn’t know if the street was open, whether the street was closed to cars or whether we could get in and obviously we start early, so we came in anyway,” Jackson said.

The pair were working when the fire began on Thursday afternoon and said it just got bigger and bigger.

“You could feel the heat and it smelt crazy and then it started raining ash that was on fire... so no one was crossing the street,” Laville said.

Fewtrell said the cause of the fire remains unknown and police and fire investigators will determine that once it is safe to do so.

9news The fire is believed to have started on level three of the empty building.

“With the extent of the damage to this scene, it’s going to be very difficult to gain access to that and do a thorough investigation safely in the early stages,” he said.

The blaze broke out at a vacant building on 11 Randle Street near Central Station at about 4pm on Thursday and was quickly escalated to a “10th alarm” status, the most severe type of fire.

Explosions could be heard as the blaze engulfed the site. A huge fireball rose moments before a major wall section exploded outwards, showering the street in bricks, concrete and other debris.