Watch: Drone footage shows the extent of damage of Sydney CBD building fire

Drone footage has captured the extensive damage done by a fire to a seven-storey building in Sydney’s CBD.

Footage released by Fire and Rescue NSW shows what was left standing of the building which caught fire at around 4pm Thursday (local time).

More than 100 firefighters worked to contain the fire, which tore through the vacant building on 11 Randle Street near Central Station in Sydney.

Sydney police say two 13-year-old schoolchildren have handed themselves in and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Explosions could be heard as the blaze engulfed the site. A huge fireball rose moments before a major wall section exploded outwards, showering the street in bricks, concrete and other debris.