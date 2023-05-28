Thousands evacuated from rooms after fire breaks out on cruise off Australian coast

The fire was detected on a balcony at about 3.30am (local time) on the Pacific Adventure.

Thousands of cruise passengers were evacuated from their rooms in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out on a ship off the New South Wales coast.

The blaze was detected on a balcony of the Pacific Adventure at about 3.30am (local time), with photos showing travellers watching on in shock.

A P&O Cruises Australia spokesperson said the fire was extinguished. However, the extent of the damage and cause is yet to be determined.

"This fire activated our emergency response procedures including a full muster of guests and crew and we thank everyone on board for their cooperation," the spokesperson said.

"There are no reports of injury."

9News understands the ship was carrying 3﻿017 guests and 1080 crew.

The vessel is in the midst of a three-day cruise in and out of Sydney.﻿

The ship is scheduled to return on Tuesday.

