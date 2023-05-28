Demolition crew to bring down walls of Sydney building destroyed by fire

The burnt-out shell of the building destroyed in last week’s fire in Sydney may be demolished on Monday to open up exclusion zones around the scene.

Fire and Rescue NSW is working to get a demolition contractor on site to determine the safest way to bring the heritage-listed warehouse walls down to provide a safe return for nearby residents.

A spokesperson from FRNSW said this process would hopefully happen on Monday.

A contractor would assess the ruins and determine the safest way to bring the walls down to allow firefighters to enter the building and complete a final extinguishment of the fire.

Afterwards, the building would be handed over to police to complete an investigation into the origins of last Thursday’s fire.

“The FRNSW is keen to move people back into their homes,” the spokesperson said. “We understand that being out of their home can negatively affect their wellbeing, however, we need to ensure it is safe.”

JessicaThomas/Sydney Morning Herald Demolition experts are expected to enter the site as early as Monday to determine options for the badly damaged structure.

More than 70 residents from nearby apartment buildings were evacuated on Thursday.

Police and firefighters have escorted some evacuated residents back into their homes, allowing them to collect valuables and personal items, with two trucks assisting the removal until 6pm on Sunday.

Since the structure is too unsafe to enter, the FRNSW aviation unit has used drones to obtain aerial imagery and video of the burnt rubble to assist engineers and demolition contractors in developing a safe demolition plan.

FRNSW firefighters remain on site to ensure smouldering fires do not break out and to monitor any movement of the building.

There have been no reports of further movement since crews reported the front wall moving 70mm overnight on Friday.

Exclusion zones around the building remained in place on Sunday.

A 12-year-old boy who was in the Surry Hills building before the fire started is the third teenager to come forward to assist police with their inquiries into the fire. The boy handed himself into police on Saturday morning. No charges have been laid.

It also emerged on Saturday that the building owners had failed to file annual fire safety paperwork with the council this year.