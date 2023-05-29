Melbourne rattled by city’s 'largest earthquake in more than 120 years'

The magnitude-3.8 earthquake that shook Melbourne on Sunday night was the largest tremor to occur within the city in more than 120 years, a seismologist says.

Geoscience Australia reported the quake hit at 11.41pm (local time) near Sunbury on Melbourne’s north-west fringe, at an estimated depth of three kilometres.

More than 22,000 people contacted the agency to report the tremor, which lasted for five to 10 seconds and was also experienced as far afield as Hobart in Tasmania.

While Sunday’s seismic activity was smaller than the magnitude-5.9 tremor that shook Victoria in 2021, it occurred within metropolitan Melbourne.

The 2021 quake was recorded between Mansfield and Rawson, about 130km north-east of the CBD at a depth of 10km and lasted 30 to 40 seconds.

Melburnians inspected their homes and businesses on Monday morning, with any damage expected to be limited to cracks and superficial damage, Seismology Research Centre chief scientist Adam Pascale said.

“You wouldn’t expect any sort of structural damage, but certainly cosmetic damage [is] possible from this, particularly [in] the central area,” he said.

Pascale said tremors had previously occurred in the Sunbury region, but Sunday’s quake was unusually strong.

Geoscience Australia The earthquake took place at around 11.41pm (local time) last night.

“We’ve had earthquakes in that region before, but not for a long time though... this is the largest earthquake in the Melbourne metropolitan region for over 120 years, in fact, so it’s pretty significant. It’s not unknown.

“So [in] that region, there are sort of known faults, and we’ve seen earthquakes in the past, but nothing this large.”

On Sunday night, the State Emergency Service said it was dispatching a crew to inspect a building that is reported to have suffered cracks in suburban Ascot Vale.

The SES also received reports of a cracked road near Mickleham. An SES spokesperson said there had been no significant reports of damage or injury. It also received a request for assistance, for a crack in a wall in Eltham.

Sunbury resident Corey Lainez, 41, lives close to the epicentre and said the quake left a crack in the wall of his kitchen.

“I thought a car or truck had hit the house, and before I could even stand up, the dogs were running around the house barking,” he said. “It was one very big, violent shake.”

Other Victorians described shaking sensations and hearing loud bangs during the quake.

Melbourne musician Erin Shay was performing on a video live-stream when the tremor struck, jumping in shock mid-song and looking around in confusion, before asking her guitarist bandmate and husband Simon Hopman: “Did you feel that?”

Shay felt vigorous shaking but Hopman, who was standing next to her in their Taylors Lakes home, north-west of Melbourne, did not feel it.

“In the middle of the song, I felt the tremor shake through the stool I was sitting on,” she said. “He [Hopman] must have moved in sync with the music.”

Shay said they were livestreaming late into the night so viewers in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe could tune in.

But it was a fan in Melbourne living in an apartment who confirmed they had also felt the shaking, and that it was an earthquake.

“We stopped and had a chat about it for a while. Then we kept on going.”

Shay was standing in her kitchen when the 2021 quake hit and said this one felt similar. “I felt a low rumble in my chest.”

The earthquake follows a magnitude-2.5 seismic event near Ferntree Gully, 30km south-east of Melbourne’s CBD, on May 16. The federal geoscience body said that tremor was felt by Melburnians as far west of the epicentre as Camberwell, and as far south as Narre Warren.

The large magnitude-5.9 tremor that rocked Victoria on September 22, 2021, when the city was in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown, was “more serious, but more removed,” Pascale said.

Six aftershocks occurred throughout the day after the initial quake, of magnitudes 3.5, 4.1, 2.5, 3.1, 2.4 and 2.9.

There were no reported injuries after the 2021 quake but Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co restaurant in Chapel Street, Windsor, was significantly damaged after parts of its facade crumbled and collapsed onto the footpath.

Pascale acknowledged Melbourne had been rocked with a “spate” of earthquakes and said seismic activity was not unexpected.

“So we’ve had a spate of events being so felt in a fairly short amount of time,” he said.

“But if we’re looking at... geological timescales, this sort of thing is expected for what we’ve seen in the region. But for them to be so coincidental in time is unusual.”

Geoscience Australia seismologist Hugh Glanville told ABC radio there had been 29 earthquakes in the past 10 years within 100km of Sunday night’s quake.

He said earthquakes tended to cause damage to walls when they reached about magnitude 4.5 or 5.

Glanville said in Australia earthquakes were usually about 10km deep.

“When it’s three kilometres deep, that’s much shallower. So, the source of the shaking is much closer to the people, so they’re feeling it more strongly,” he said. “It’s relatively common for the region.”