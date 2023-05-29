Melbourne rattled by pre-midnight 3.8 earthquake

The earthquake at around 11.41pm (local time) on Sunday.

Parts of Melbourne have been rattled by a short, but relatively powerful earth tremor.

Geoscience Australia reported a magnitude 3.8 quake near Sunbury on Melbourne’s north-west fringe, at an estimated depth of three kilometres.

The quake struck at around 11.41pm (local time) on Sunday.

Residents across wide parts of the city reported feeling the quake, or being woken by the tremor.

Sunbury resident Corey Lainez, 41, told The Age the quake left a crack in the wall of his kitchen.

“I thought a car or truck had hit the house and before I could even stand up the dogs were running around the house barking,” he said.

“It was one very big, violent shake.”

The State Emergency Service said it was dispatching a crew to inspect a building that is reported to have suffered cracks in suburban Ascot Vale.

The SES also received reports of a cracked road around Mickleham.

The earthquake follows a magnitude 2.5 seismic event near Ferntree Gully, 30 kilometres south-east of Melbourne’s CBD, on May 16.

The Seismology Research Centre in Melbourne said it was possible there could be minor damage, due to the quake being so shallow.

“It woke me up, got me out of bed,” said seismologist and chief scientist Adam Pascale in a late-night live Tweet.

On September 22, 2021, a magnitude-5.9 earthquake occurred in a largely unpopulated area in north-east Victoria, between Mansfield and Rawson.

At a depth of 10 kilometres, that quake lasted 30 to 40 seconds, according to Geoscience Australia. It was felt not just in Melbourne but across south-eastern Australia. There were six aftershocks throughout the day, of magnitudes 3.5, 4.1, 2.5, 3.1, 2.4 and 2.9.