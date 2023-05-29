Bull runs into crowd at outback rodeo in Western Australia

18:53, May 29 2023

A bull has charged into crowds attending a rodeo in outback Western Australia.

The incident happened halfway through the show as spectators were line dancing at the Top End Mustering Rodeo in Kununurra in the state’s north-west on Saturday night.

Paramedics were already on standby at the scene and treated a small number of spectators for minor injuries.

A young girl was taken to hospital with suspected fractures along with a man in his 30s.

One resident told radio station 6PR he sent his two-year-old and seven-year-old into the bullpen to join the line dancing while he sat on the picnic rug.

“Next thing I heard a lot of screaming and running and saw a bull bucking around in there,” he said.

“It didn’t take long for the people inside the ring to see it and start screaming and trying to get away from it.”

“That’s when I jumped over the fence ﻿to find my two-year-old and seven-year-old,” he said. “It was pretty frightening for a lot of parents and a lot of children. It was like [something] from a movie script.”

Witness are calling for an investigation into the incident.

The Kununurra Campdraft and Rodeo Association has been contacted for comment.﻿

