Ben Roberts-Smith case: Former Australian SAS soldier committed war crimes

An Australian Federal Court judge has found decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith murdered unarmed prisoners while deployed in Afghanistan, in a historic victory for the three media outlets at the centre of his multimillion-dollar defamation suit.

Federal Court Justice Anthony Besanko found The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and the Canberra Times had also proven that he had bullied fellow soldiers, but not that he had committed an act of domestic violence against a lover.

However, in the context of the fact that the other allegations had been proved, Besanko found that allegation did not further harm Roberts-Smith’s reputation and therefore should be dismissed.

The war veteran’s defamation trial against The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, owned by Nine, and The Canberra Times, now under separate ownership, concluded in July last year after 110 days, 41 witnesses and more than A$25 million in legal costs.

It is among the largest and most expensive defamation trials ever conducted in Australia and the first to examine in detail allegations of war crimes against members of the Special Air Service.

Roberts-Smith launched Federal Court defamation proceedings against the media outlets in August 2018 over a series of six articles published earlier that year. Half of the articles were online versions of the same print stories.

He alleged the newspapers made up to 15 false and defamatory claims about him, including accusing him of war crimes and an act of domestic violence against a former lover.

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Ben Roberts-Smith leaving a Sydney court in 2021.

But in a judgment delivered on Thursday, Besanko ruled that the newspapers had successfully proven the truth of the vast bulk of those imputations.

He found that Australia’s most decorated living soldier had broken the moral and legal rules of military engagement and was therefore a criminal, and that he had disgraced his country and the army by his conduct in Afghanistan.

In the court case, the media outlets alleged that Roberts-Smith was involved in the murder of five Afghan prisoners, contrary to the rules of engagement that bound the SAS. The unlawful executions took place over five days in 2009 and 2012, the newspapers alleged, and the mastheads called 20 serving and former SAS soldiers to give evidence.

Roberts-Smith denied all wrongdoing.

He said five of the killings had happened lawfully in battle, while a sixth killing did not happen. He, in turn, called 12 current and former SAS witnesses.

Besanko found three of the five murder allegations had been proven.

Martin Ollman/Getty Images Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull with Ben Roberts-Smith at Parliament House in 2016.

The alleged murders

In a centrepiece allegation in the case, the newspapers alleged Roberts-Smith kicked an unarmed and handcuffed Afghan villager named Ali Jan off a small cliff in Darwan on September 11, 2012, before he was shot dead.

Roberts-Smith maintained there was “no cliff” and “no kick”. The man in question was not a farmer but a suspected Taliban “spotter” reporting on the movement of coalition forces, he said, and both he and a soldier dubbed Person 11 lawfully fired shots at the man in a cornfield.

Besanko found the newspapers had proven that Roberts-Smith murdered an unarmed and defenceless Afghan civilian by kicking him off a cliff and procuring the soldiers under his command to shoot him and that in doing so he had broken the legal and moral rules of engagement and disgraced his country.

In a second key allegation, the newspapers said Roberts-Smith was involved in two murders during an earlier mission on Easter Sunday, 2009, after two Afghan men were discovered in a tunnel in a compound dubbed Whiskey 108. They alleged Roberts-Smith killed one of the men himself and directed a “rookie” soldier, Person 4, to kill the second man as a form of “blooding” or initiation.

Roberts-Smith told the court there were no men in the tunnel. He said two insurgents, not prisoners, were killed lawfully outside Whiskey 108, including one by him.

Besanko found that Roberts-Smith had committed murder at Whiskey 108 by pressuring a newly deployed and inexperienced soldier to execute an elderly, unarmed Afghan in order to “blood the rookie”.

He also found that the media outlets proved Roberts-Smith committed murder by machine-gunning a man with a prosthetic leg, and then took the leg back to Australia and encouraged his fellow soldiers to use it as a novelty drinking vessel.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Ben Roberts-Smith at an AFL match in 2013.

The newspapers also alleged Roberts-Smith shot a young Afghan prisoner in 2012 and boasted to a fellow soldier that it was “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”.

Roberts-Smith denied making that comment and said the prisoner was released.

Lastly, the newspapers alleged Roberts-Smith directed an Afghan soldier, via an interpreter, to shoot another prisoner in 2012 or direct one of his subordinates to do it. Roberts-Smith denied giving that direction.

Besanko found that the newspapers had not proved the substantial truth of either of those two allegations.

Domestic violence allegation

The court heard Roberts-Smith had ended a turbulent six-month affair with a woman dubbed Person 17 by the time the first of the newspaper articles was published.

The married former soldier gave evidence that he did not object to the use of the word “affair” but he was separated from his wife at the time, a claim disputed in court by his estranged wife, Emma Roberts.

Person 17, whose identity was suppressed by the court, gave evidence that Roberts-Smith punched her on the left side of her face and eye following a dinner in Parliament House in Canberra in March 2018 after she embarrassed him by falling down the stairs while drunk at the venue and bumping her head.

Roberts-Smith vehemently rejected the allegation, and a former Army officer at the dinner said he witnessed Person 17 fall down the stairs and sustain a “very large haematoma on the left side of her forehead above her eye”.

Besanko was not satisfied that Person 17’s evidence was sufficiently reliable to form a finding that the assault had occurred, however the allegation had caused no further harm to his reputation after he had been found to be a war criminal.

Bullying allegation

Roberts-Smith alleged two of the articles made allegations of bullying against him, including that he “engaged in a campaign of bullying against a small and quiet soldier ... which included threats of violence”.

A serving SAS soldier dubbed Person 1 gave evidence for the newspapers and said Roberts-Smith told him in 2006 that “if your performance doesn’t improve on our next patrol, you’re going to get a bullet in the back of the head”.

He told the court he had interpreted the comment as a death threat and “it made me fearful for my own personal safety”. Person 1 alleged Roberts-Smith had bullied and undermined him for years, including pushing him in the chest during a later incident in 2010 and telling him to “get out of my way, c..., or I’ll kill you”.

Roberts-Smith denied all wrongdoing and told the court he had raised legitimate concerns about Person 1’s performance. Person 1 agreed he made a mistake during a mission in Afghanistan in June 2006, during which he failed to bring oil for his machine gun and the weapon jammed a number of times while he was firing it. He agreed that this put the lives of fellow soldiers at risk.

Besanko found the news outlets had established the substantial truth of the bullying allegation.

He dismissed Roberts-Smith’s lawsuit.