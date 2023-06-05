Australian fisher captures encounter with great white shark

An Australian fisher has captured his close encounter with a massive great white shark on camera.

Rodney Pacitti had cast a line when he suddenly noticed the predator lurking beneath the surface.

The gigantic shark started to circle kilometres off Broadbeach on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

“Oh s..., look at the size of this shark under me!” the fisher says in the video. “Wow! That is unbelievably big. Is that a white pointer? Holy smokes.”

Nine The massive great white shark could be seen under Rodney Pacitti's boat.

While fishers are known to exaggerate the size of their catch, Pacitti was able to compare it next to his four-and-a-half metre boat.﻿

The chance encounter lasted for 15 minutes but the fisher was not 100% sure he was in the clear.

“The shark seems to have cruised off, I haven’t seen him for a second,” he said in the video.

“Oh no, he’s right back behind me again, hang on.”

Fortunately, the gigantic predator didn’t spook all the fish. Pacitti was still able to head home with a feed.

