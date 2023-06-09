Teenager charged after alleged Melbourne machete break-in

A﻿ teenager has been charged over an alleged aggravated robbery in Melbourne where two men broke into a home wielding machetes.

Two men allegedly broke into a home on Warleigh Grove just after 7.30am (local time) on Tuesday, June 6.

Residents Annabel Thomson and Todd Blasse were woken up by their dog, Austin, barking at the intruders.

"Austin was going crazy barking at them. I started approaching them and they bolted out the door and Austin and I followed them out and they were gone," Blasse said.

The alleged offenders then fled and left the scene in a stolen ﻿blue Subaru Outback, according to police.

They believe a third person was involved as a getaway driver. ﻿

Five people were home ﻿when the incident occurred, according to Victoria Police.

An 18-year-old boy from Doveton has been charged following the break-in.

The teenager was tracked to Berry by PolAir after the alleged carjacking, where he was arrested.﻿

The 18-year-old was charged with two offences﻿ of aggravated burglary with a weapon, two aggravated burglary offences, two attempted aggravated burglary offences, five charges of theft of a motor vehicle, as well as attempted carjacking, unlawful assault, dangerous driving while being pursued by police and unlicensed driving.

He was also charged with nine counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail and two charges of contravening conduct of bail conditions.

﻿The teen was remanded and appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday.

