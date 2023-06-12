Bus driver charged with dangerous driving over Australian wedding bus crash

More than 20 others were injured when the bus hit a roundabout and rolled in Hunter Valley’s popular winery area.

The driver of the bus that crashed, killing 10 people and injuring dozens more, in the Hunter Valley on Sunday night, has been charged with multiple dangerous driving offences.

Australian Police charged Brett Andrew Button, 58, with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and one count of negligent driving occasioning death, late on Monday.

Button, of Maitland, was arrested following the crash. He will face Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday.

Just after 11.30pm Sunday, emergency services were called to the roundabout on Wine Country Drive near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp at Greta, after reports a coach had rolled.

NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman confirmed 10 people had been killed, with 25 overall taken to hospital.

The driver of the 57-seat bus, a 58-year-old man, is now at Cessnock Police Station.

Sydney Morning Herald reported that police sources say the driver of the bus was not intoxicated and did not blow over the legal blood alcohol limit when tested following the fatal crash.

However, a source - who was not permitted to speak publicly - said police believe the man was driving erratically before the crash.

Mark Baker/AP Police investigate the scene of the Hunter Valley bus crash.

Chapman said he was under arrest and there would be charges pending, but she did not elaborate on what they would be.﻿

The bus had been carrying guests who had just attended a wedding at the nearby Wandin Estate winery, and was on the way to Singleton.

Police believe so far the bus appears to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.﻿

﻿Six helicopters and multiple ambulances were involved in transporting patients, with some going to John Hunter Hospital, others to Mater Hospital in Newcastle, and some even to Sydney.﻿

Two people are believed to have been airlifted.﻿

Chapman said police were still trying to identify everybody who had been on the bus.﻿

Helicopters were hampered from landing at the crash site due to fog and had to divert to a nearby housing development.﻿

Chapman said shortly before 9am that the bus had not yet been righted, and conceded the death toll may rise.

She said it was possible people were still trapped under the bus.﻿

One wedding guest told Today it had been a "fairytale" wedding, with the attendees keen to continue the revelry before the crash.

9news Major roadblocks and diversions are in place.

"We just got the news that there has been a crash and we all started panicking," he said.

"Nobody knows what is going on."﻿

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Drivers are in the area are advised the site of the crash is likely to be closed off for some time, with blocks and diversions in place.

The crash is likely to rank alongside Australia's worst road disasters.

The deadliest on record is a collision near Kempsey on the NSW Mid North Coast, when two buses collided head-on while travelling on the Pacific Highway, killing 35.

Screengrab/9news Australian police say as many as 10 people were killed in a bus crash in the Hunter Valley.

'Devastating loss' mourned

Wandin Valley winery issued a brief statement this morning, saying they were "deeply saddened".

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims and we are supporting them in any way we can," the owners said.

"At this time, we are providing support to those guests who need our help and we wish to maintain their privacy, and won't be making any further statements at this time.﻿"

The winery will stay closed today.﻿

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all Australians sent their "deepest sympathies" to victims' loved ones.

Stuff A map of where the crash occurred.

"For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed," Albanese wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured.﻿"

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said it was "absolutely horrific" news.﻿

"My thoughts are obviously with the people involved in the accident, but their families and friends as well as the first responders on the scene, because it must have been truly horrible for them as well," he said.

He said it would send "shockwaves" through the community.﻿

"We are a close-knit community, and there will be massive showings of support I would imagine throughout the day," he said.﻿