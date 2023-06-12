'Beautiful couple' whose guests were involved in Australian bus crash tragedy identified

He is one of the Singleton Roosters’ star AFL players. She is a stalwart of the Hunter Valley women’s team, who is from Melbourne but joined the Roosterettes when she moved to the area a few years ago.

Maddy Edsell and Mitchell Gaffney, who turns 30 this year, married on Sunday at Wandin Estate in the Hunter Valley, Australia, in a picturesque afternoon wedding on the property’s timber pontoon, as the fading sun reflected off the dam.

After the ceremony, the couple, both in white, waved at guests as they drove to the reception in a vintage, 1950s convertible Volkswagen Beetle, which had been restored by the bride’s father.

“It was so cool to see her rock up in this [VW] bug,” wrote wedding celebrant Ashley Ogle on social media, before the crash.

READ MORE:

* Bus driver 'was driving erratically' before Australian wedding bus crash that killed 10

* Bus collides with police car, two officers injured



Wandin Estate general manager Leona Emeny told Australian Community Media those at the wedding were “the most beautiful people”.

But the joy turned into horror when a bus carrying guests back from the venue to Singleton crashed onto its side at about 11.30pm, killing 10 people and sending 25 to hospital.

Alex Tigani/Instagram Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell cutting their wedding cake.

The couple’s emcee, who posted a photograph of the bride and groom cutting the cake, was among the group who boarded the bus on the way back to Singleton late in the evening.

A police source, not authorised to speak publicly, said the bus driver was not drunk but drove erratically along Wine Country Drive towards the Hunter Expressway when the bus flipped onto its side.

Many guests at the wedding, including the groom, were fellow members of the Singleton Roosters AFL team. The team, on Monday, were told a number of their members were believed to be among the injured.

Police said first responders were greeted with a “confronting and very traumatic scene” and there is a possibility the death toll will increase.

Instagram Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell’s wedding day photo at Wandin Estate.

The president of a Victorian cricket club of which nine members were injured in the crash says the group were “extremely lucky” to escape with their lives.

Warrandyte Cricket Club president Royce Jaksic said the group of cricketers and their partners had mostly received “some minor injuries - a broken jaw, a broken collarbone, things like that”.

“But, you know, compared to the 10 people that have tragically lost their lives, I think we’ve been blessed in this one,” he said.

“If you do the math, they’ve been extremely lucky. We’ve just got fingers and toes crossed that no one else loses their lives.”

Gaffney played for the cricket club in Melbourne’s leafy north-eastern suburbs while living in Victoria, before moving to the Hunter Valley six years ago. His wife Edsell played netball for Warrandyte, Jaksic said.

“They’ve been stalwarts of the community,” he said.

“Talking to the guys that are up there now, [Gaffney] is a bit of a larrikin and was a much loved part of the cricket club during his time.”

Edsell and Gaffney have been approached for comment.

Family and friends of bus passengers have been advised to call Cessnock police station, while anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.