‘Tragic loss of life’: Bus driver granted bail after fatal Hunter Valley crash

The driver of the bus that fatally crashed in the Hunter Valley on Sunday night has been granted bail after a magistrate said the incident was a “tragic” loss of life.

Brett Andrew Button, 58, faced Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday morning and applied for bail after spending the night in custody following the horror crash.

The court heard his licence was suspended by police following the crash, and he was prepared to remain in his home overnight, unable to leave unless accompanied by another person. He also offered a A$10,000 surety.

Button was charged on Monday with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, one for each person killed, and one charge of negligent driving occasioning death encompassing all 10 victims.

He was supported in court by family members including his wife and mother, who sat silently. His lawyer said their presence showed Button had strong community ties.

Prosecutors had opposed bail, concerned Button may not appear in court and could interfere with the investigation which is “in its infancy”.

The magistrate did not accept the police fears Button may interfere with the investigation.

“It’s clear to this court he suffers along with the rest of the community,” the magistrate said.

Nine A salvage operation was in place at the crash site in the Hunter Valley on Monday.

“The court acknowledges the suffering of the community … I see a man before me who suffers.”

Button’s family sighed with relief as his bail was granted. Multiple people in court bowed their heads, wiping away tears.