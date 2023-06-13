Passengers told 'fasten your seatbelts' before Hunter Valley crash, court told

Hunter Valley bus driver Brett Button allegedly told his passengers to “fasten your seatbelts” moments before the crash that claimed 10 lives, an Australian court has heard.

Button was granted bail earlier on Tuesday after Magistrate Robyn Richardson said he was “suffering” along with the tight-knit community.

The 58-year-old, in tears, was led back to the police station next door to Cessnock Local Court, so his family could surrender his passport, secure A$10,000 (NZ$11,035) and organise his transport home as part of his bail conditions.

The police prosecutor, who opposed the release on bail, told the court there were 10 witnesses who told police Button engaged in a “prolonged” period of unsafe driving.

“Fasten your seatbelts,” Button allegedly told the passengers, the court heard.

Court documents show Button is accused of ten counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, one for each deceased passenger, for a seven-minute window on Sunday evening.

He is further charged with one count of negligent driving occasioning death which is related to all the deaths together.

Button was red-eyed and emotional as he sat in court on Tuesday.

His family, equally emotional, sat behind him in the public gallery exhaling with relief when he was bailed.