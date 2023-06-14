Australian mum and daughter football duo unaccounted for after fatal bus crash

Kyah and Nadene McBride are still missing after the Hunter Valley bus crash.

The bond shared between mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride was strengthened by their love and commitment to the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club.

“Daily, hourly and I think even 10-minutely, mum is always talking about the club; she’ll go to meetings all week and check the finances and the list just goes on,” Kyah told The Singleton Argus in February 2019.

The mother-daughter duo – who remain unaccounted for after the Hunter Valley bus crash in Australia on Sunday – competed on the footy field with a connection that brought them glory for the Roosters.

“The ball is bounced back in the middle and teenager Kyah McBride gains possession. She swings around, launches the ball into the forward 50m arc before her teammate (and mother) Nadene who, in turn, is pushed in the back, granted a free kick and then slots Singleton’s first goal in women’s footy,” reported The Singleton Argus, recounting play from a 2016 match.

It took Nadene three years to join the Roosters after moving to Singleton in 2012, partly because of a pact she made with her husband after investing so much time in volleyball and squash clubs in their previous life, The Singleton Argus reported.

She soon became a key member of the club and was listed on its website as a senior women’s coach. She had also served as the senior president.

The talents of the pair extended beyond the local club. Kyah was selected to represent the Sydney Swans in the Women’s Summer Series round.

Swans players will wear black armbands in memory of the crash victims when they play the Brisbane Lions this weekend.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events over the weekend,” Sydney Swans chief executive Tom Harley said.

“Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by this tragedy and our club offers its deepest condolences to their family and friends.”

Mark Baker/AP The bus crashed near the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney.

Nadene was part of the Sydney Women’s AFL Masters team. The club paid tribute to the pair in the aftermath of the bus crash.

“Our thoughts and sympathy extend to all the friends, families and teammates of Nads and Kyah and the Singleton football community. Please reach out to each other for support,” the tribute said.

“Deeply saddened by this news, the world is a little darker without them. Just broken-hearted,” one man commented on the post.

Nadene’s LinkedIn page shows an extensive career in the mining industry. She originally went to school and worked in South Australia.

Kyah’s Instagram profile stated she was an electrician in the Singleton area.

The 58-year-old driver of the bus, Brett Button, has been charged with multiple dangerous driving offences after the crash in the Hunter Valley on Sunday night left 10 dead and dozens injured.

He was granted bail on Tuesday after Magistrate Robyn Richardson said he was “suffering” along with the tight-knit community.

The police prosecutor told the court there were witnesses who told police Button engaged in a “prolonged” period of unsafe driving, allegedly telling them “fasten your seatbelts” before the crash.

Button was red-eyed and emotional as he sat in court on Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. His family, also emotional, sat behind him in the public gallery.