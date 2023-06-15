No apologies from Ben Roberts-Smith as he returns to Australia

Former Australian SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith has ruled out apologising to the families of the victims affected by his actions in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith – arriving into Perth on a Qantas flight shortly after 9pm local time on Wednesday – said he was devastated by the outcome of his high-profile defamation case against The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times, adding that he was “100%” proud of his behaviour while serving in the Australian Defence Force.

It is the first time Roberts-Smith has spoken publicly since the case ended, spending the days prior to the court judgment in Bali.

He was seen in Queenstown in New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon alongside his girlfriend, Sarah Matulin. They were reportedly checking in for a business-class flight.

“It was a terrible result and obviously the incorrect result. We will look at it and consider whether or not we need to file an appeal,” Roberts-Smith said upon arrival in Perth.

“There is not much more I can say about it ... we just have to work through it and I’ll take the advice as it comes.”

Asked if he would be apologising to the families of the victims affected by his actions in Afghanistan, Roberts-Smith said: “We haven’t done anything wrong, so we won’t be making any apologies.”

Ross Swanborough/Sydney Morning Herald Ben Roberts-Smith arriving at Perth airport on Wednesday night.

As Roberts-Smith walked to pick up his bags, he was approached by members of the public who asked if they could shake his hand.

Roberts-Smith, who was picked up in a car outside Perth Airport, will face intense scrutiny on his return to Australia.

He was not in court for the release of the judgment, which found the media outlets had proven the truth of allegations he was involved in war crimes, murder and bullying. Roberts-Smith had attended every day of the 110-day trial.

The disgraced Victoria Cross holder is returning amid investigations into potential war crimes and suspected witness intimidation during the defamation trial.

Roberts-Smith had been spotted in Wanaka in recent days. A witness who testified in support of the former Seven Network executive in the defamation trial owns a property near the town. Known as Person 35 in the trial, the former soldier’s identity was suppressed by the court.

Justice Anthony Besanko found in his judgment that Person 35 had talked to other witnesses supporting Roberts-Smith in detail before testifying. Justice Besanko also noted it was unusual that Channel Seven had paid the legal costs of Person 35 and other witnesses.

Roberts-Smith’s arrival back in Australia follows revelations the five-year Australian Federal Police inquiry into the former soldier’s alleged involvement in the execution of three Afghan captives had collapsed.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) decided not to prosecute Roberts-Smith based on evidence gathered during the AFP probe, leading to a new joint taskforce being set up to investigate the alleged executions.

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Ben Roberts-Smith leaving a Sydney court in 2021.

The taskforce comprises detectives from the specialist war crimes agency, the Office of the Special Investigator and a new team of federal police investigators not connected to the abandoned AFP probe.

The CDPP concluded in March that the five-year AFP probe should not lead to a prosecution because of the risk it was unwittingly compromised by the receipt of certain information from the Brereton inquiry, a military inspector-general probe that ran from 2016 to 2020 and used special coercive powers to question SAS soldiers.

The potentially tainted AFP inquiries centred on the alleged execution of two Afghan prisoners at the Whiskey 108 compound on Easter Sunday in 2009 and an incident in which Roberts-Smith allegedly participated in the murder of civilian Ali Jan in September 2012.

Australian Liberal MP Andrew Hastie spoke publicly for the first time since the defamation trial on Wednesday, expressing relief the verdict went against Roberts-Smith.

Hastie, a former SAS captain who had been subpoenaed to give evidence, told the ABC the men who spoke out had rescued the regiment.

Hastie said, despite the politicisation of the Brereton report and the defamation case, it wasn’t about left or right or one media corporation versus another.

“In the end, it’s a simple question of morality,” he said. “It’s right versus wrong. It’s the rule of law versus the rule of the jungle. And to put it very simply, Australian soldiers do not execute non-combatants who have been taken as prisoners.”