Massive $1.9 billion haul of meth seized on way to Melbourne

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.

An AU$1.7 billion (NZ$1.9b) haul of meth hidden inside canola oil bottles bound for Melbourne has been seized in an international operation.

Australian and Canadian authorities worked together on the bust, which is one of Australia's largest.

The shipment - equating to about 19 million hits of meth - was en route from Canada to Melbourne, police allege.

Six people﻿ have been arrested.

A 38-year-old Melbourne man is accused of leading the operation, and it's alleged he has connections to criminal groups in Canada.

A 32-year-old is accused of using his position in a logistics business to try and transport the shipment.

Four other men, aged between 19 and 51, are accused of trying to buy the drugs.

All six will face court in Melbourne.