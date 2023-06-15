One thief, two wheelie bins, and $512,000 of Louis Vuitton goods

Breaking into Louis Vuitton’s flagship Sydney store in the early hours of New Year’s Day last year, Michael Tasker probably thought he had bagged a bargain.

The 39-year-old was captured on CCTV rifling through designer goods, before he returned with two wheelie bins. Beneath the red lids, he stuffed almost 100 luxury items valued at a total of $464,935 (NZ$512,384).

Police appealed for information to identify the man in the footage, who was wearing a face mask, a Fendi print baseball cap and ASICS sneakers.

Tackled to the ground by police in Burwood almost a fortnight after the crime, Tasker could be heard in vision of his arrest saying, “You got me.”

Only two handbags out of the 98 stolen goods, which included sunglasses and clothing, were found in his possession. The other items have not been recovered.

Sentencing Tasker in Downing Centre District Court on Thursday to a maximum seven-and-a-half years’ jail, Acting Judge Anthony Blackmore said: “This is one of the more major break and enters that I’ve actually had to deal with.”

“We are talking hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.

The judge set a non-parole period of five-and-a-half years.

Blackmore said there was no explanation for what Tasker had done with the money and raised the possibility of his association with a “cohort of criminals” to offload the goods. Even if Tasker potentially received 10% of the cut, that was still “many thousands of dollars”, the judge said.

Tasker’s barrister Thomas Spohr said there was no evidence one way or the other, and it was the “elephant in the room”.

“My instructions only go as far as to say Mr Tasker’s not in a position to return the items or to compensate the victims,” he said.

According to the agreed facts, Tasker was first seen on CCTV at 2.24am on January 1, 2022 trying to gain access to the three-storey Louis Vuitton store “through different means including a swipe card and a screwdriver”.

A second swipe card opened a side door on King Street. To get to the store room, Tasker used two screwdrivers to break through a middle door with a PIN code.

“At 3.41am the offender entered the store room,” the facts state. “He put on gloves and went through some of the merchandise.”

One minute later, he left. At 4.29am, Tasker “re-entered the premises and went onto the shop floor and began taking items from the display and bringing them back to bins he brought with him”.

“At 4.41am he wheeled the bins into the lift on level one,” the facts state. “At 4.42am he left 70 King Street, and at 4.45am he was captured walking along King Street wheeling two red bins.”

Prosecutor William Bruffey submitted Tasker made “multiple incursions” at the high-end store to reap as much as he could after realising it was “quite a windfall”.

Tasker’s barrister argued the back-and-forth approach appeared to indicate a lack of forethought or planning, and he had “not brought a way to carry out any items”.

“He seems to have gone away to get the bins,” Spohr said, adding that it didn’t appear Tasker had set out to commit an offence of the scale that ultimately transpired.

Tasker’s sentence included the theft of dozens of Lenovo laptops from Torrens University in Ultimo, after he took a swipe card from an unsuspecting employee at the reception desk one afternoon in December 2021 and later broke into the IT room.

He made three trips that night and used a trolley to take 78 boxes. The following night, he pinched a further 21 laptop boxes and 20 Apple products.

A third incident, relating to the theft of three computers, an iPhone and three credit cards from a Martin Place law firm during the lunch break in December 2021, was taken into account. Tasker used one of the credit cards to spend almost A$300 on cigarettes.

The judge noted he had previously sentenced Tasker to a maximum three years and six months’ jail for different offences, but those before the court were “vastly more serious”.

“The offender is old enough and reportedly clever enough to understand that continuing offending of this type will only lead to longer periods in custody,” Blackmore said.

Reading from his previous judgment, the judge said Tasker had described himself as the “black sheep” of his family, and had told a psychologist he had a heroin addiction since he was 20. Tasker’s mother was in court for the sentence.

Tasker received a 25% for his guilty pleas. The judge recommended he be provided long-term residential drug rehabilitation on parole, which he will be eligible for from July 2027.