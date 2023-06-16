Police raid depots of bus company linked to Hunter Valley crash tragedy

The company linked to the Hunter Valley wedding bus crash has been hit with defect and infringement notices after police raided two depots.

In total, 20 buses were checked across the two Linq depots at Wyong and East Gresford in New South Wales.

Police issued seven defects notices and two infringement notices to the company.

Among the issues noted were oil leaks, a cracked windscreen, and faulty seatbelts.

"The one major defect identified in the fleet has been rectified and the minor defects are being rectified in accordance with the timelines set by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator," a Linq spokesperson said in a statement.

Information about the raids emerged as people gathered again for a vigil at a park in Greta last night, just hundreds of metres from where the crash killed 10 people.﻿

﻿The bus was carrying guests following the wedding of newly married couple Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell, who grew up in Melbourne﻿ and later moved to NSW.

Driver Brett Button was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death.

The 58-year-old was granted bail in Cessnock Local Court.