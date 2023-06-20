Explosive new evidence in 1993 murder of former AC/DC manager

New evidence has been uncovered in the homicide of former AC/DC manager Crispin Dye, who was fatally bashed in Sydney in 1993, after an inquiry examining LGBTIQ hate crimes sent his clothing to be forensically tested for the first time.

Bloodstains, two pieces of paper and DNA from an unknown male linked to another crime were recently discovered in the shirt and jeans Dye was wearing when he was attacked in a Darlinghurst laneway on December 23. He died in hospital on Christmas Day, having suffered critical head injuries.

The jeans and shirt were never sent for forensic analysis until several months ago, counsel assisting Peter Gray, SC, told the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes on Tuesday.

On February 14, the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service said it found two pieces of paper in the pocket of Dye’s denim shirt. One was a post-it note with a handwritten name and number on it, while the other had a bloodstain.

READ MORE:

* Rammstein singer investigated over 'knockout drops', sexual assault claims

* Liam Gallagher says he's 'concerned' for brother Noel Gallagher who doesn't 'seem himself'

* Foo Fighters returning to New Zealand for three shows



“Evidently, these pieces of paper had never previously been noticed,” Gray said.

“They were found folded in the front top left pocket of the exhibit, the shirt, and never separately catalogued. Obviously, the failure by the police up to now to find these pieces of paper is very unfortunate, to say the least.”

Shortly after Dye was killed police identified a principal suspect, but there was insufficient evidence to tie that person to the murder. The coroner found in August 1995 that the musician died of the effects of a head injury inflicted by a person or persons unknown.

A second investigation in 1999 also did not result in any charges being laid. In 2014, police offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Dye’s killer or killers.

Gray said the back pocket of Dye’s jeans had blood on it containing a mixture of DNA from two people – one being Dye, and the other a man dubbed “unknown male A”. Trace DNA was also located on 33 other parts of the jeans.

It only emerged on Monday afternoon that unknown male A “matches a profile obtained from another crime scene”, the inquiry heard.

“That information was not provided to the inquiry by the NSW Police,” Gray said. “The possible significance of such a DNA match is immediately apparent.

“The inquiry was not told yesterday afternoon anything about this match, including the location of the other crime scene or the persons known or believed to be involved.”

Gray said the inquiry had been beset by difficulty due to the late production of documents by police, including 261 pages of material about Dye that were sent late on Monday night. The hearing, which had been due to proceed on Tuesday, was adjourned.

Sydney Morning Herald Crispin Dye, 41, died in hospital on Christmas Day in 1993 after he was found with critical injuries in a Darlinghurst laneway.

Justice John Sackar, who is overseeing the inquiry, said he wanted “the highest levels within the police force” to be told how concerned he was about the “unsatisfactory” production of documents.

Sackar said he has a finite period of time in which to inquire into Dye’s case and a range of other suspected hate crime murders, before producing his report by August 30.

“One inference that is open is that the police force clearly are somewhat in disarray in relation to their records,” he said.

“I would like some serious attention to be given – because at the moment, it’s just bordering on shambolic the way the police apparently keep some of their records. And that is seemingly not only inconveniencing this inquiry, but it does affect the public interest.”

The inquiry will resume public hearings on Thursday.