Newsable today: the Aussies are taking on Twitter, so what will happen?

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: How excited out of 10 for this week’s Super Rugby Final is Sir Graham Henry? Plus Australia has told Twitter to front up on online hate, is the time of the four-day week upon us, and Fun Fact Friday!

Kia ora Newsablers, and happy Friday! You did it! Well done you.

Today on the pod the one and only Sir Graham Henry joins us to talk about the Super Rugby Final this weekend and reveals which international team he thinks is looking “scary” ahead of the Rugby World Cup. We also had such a great with Sir Graham that we’ll be dropping the extended / entire interview a bit later today, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for that one!

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has asked to Twitter to spell out exactly what it is doing to combat online hate, with the authority reporting a third of all its complaints are related to Twitter. Elon Musk’s social media platform has 28 days to respond - but has it yet? Listen to find out!

One that I’m sure a heap of you will enjoy - we’re chatting to the co-founder of 4 Day Week Global because the company has just been named in Time Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential Companies list. So, does this mean four day weeks are coming to workplace near you?

Plus it’s time for another round of Fun Fact Friday - and somehow, both of this week’s facts involve wheels.

Have a great day, and keep an eye out for this weekend’s episode, too, which is all about the national gun register (which goes live on Saturday).

Speak soon!

