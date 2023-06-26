Feral pigs running amok across Australia

Wild pigs are running amok across the state, eating livestock, trampling crops and posing a risk to health after years of heavier than average rain triggered a population explosion.

Farmers from the Central West up to Queensland and towards the coast are reporting a surge in pig numbers, despite efforts to contain them through baiting, trapping and aerial shooting.

“There are waves of pigs absolutely everywhere,” Coolah farmer Tom Dunlop said.

“Places that have never seen pigs are getting pigs. It’s very much getting to the stage where something has to be done.”

Local Land Services say they have killed 63,000 pigs so far this financial year during aerial shoots, and farmers say they are killing 300 or more an hour on self-funded helicopter runs.

The beasts are responsible for millions of dollars of damage to crops and livestock. In just the north-west part of the state in 2020-21 they destroyed AU$47 million (NZ$50m) worth of produce, including 11,000 lambs, according to research group AgEcon.

But Dunlop said pig numbers – and agricultural losses – had soared since. He had to harvest his crop of sorghum early after pigs began devouring it, costing him AU$60,000.

“They were eating an acre a night,” he said. “Within two weeks we realised we were losing that much grain through the pigs that we had no choice but to get the helicopter in [for a shoot], which cost us AU$7500.

Sydney Morning Herald Feral pigs spotted in Coolah.

“It’s your livelihood being taken away from you as you watch it, and we need every bit of grain we can get at the moment because the drought is kicking in and everyone’s back feeding their animals.

“It’s being left to farmers and that’s it. There’s not much help from the government.”

Local Land Services said they had increased aerial shooting by 80% this financial year, compared to 2021-22, carrying out 1900 hours of flying over more than 6.6 million hectares.

“Reducing feral pig numbers, following the ideal breeding conditions over recent years, will require a sustained co-ordinated effort by land managers across all land tenures over the coming months and possibly years,” a spokesperson said.

Sydney Morning Herald The damage wrought by feral pigs on a sorghum paddock.

The spokesperson said Local Land Services was “well-placed” to co-ordinate control efforts, but New South Wales Farmers policy head Kathy Rankin said the service needed extra resources.

“LLS has had additional short-term funding to help address feral pig numbers, but this finishes on June 30,” she said, referring to funding directed at preventing foot-and-mouth disease.

Tamworth farmer Laurie Chaffey said she was spending two hours a day trying to get pig numbers under control on her property, checking traps and setting them and putting out bait.

“We need more help… we need someone to co-ordinate the whole thing, the whole issue. It’s causing a whole lot of loss and there is going to be more loss because we haven’t got on top of it.”

Forest & Bird Footage from Fiordland and Northland show just how prolific deer and wild boars are in native forests.

White Cliffs grazier Robyn Taylor said the pigs were attacking ewes that became bogged in waterholes.

“They’re absolutely huge. They’re scary. I don’t know how my husband or my son can be out there with them.”

University of Queensland ecologist Christopher O’Bryan said feral pigs destroyed soil and threatened native species, like turtles. They also carried diseases harmful to livestock and humans.

“Feral pigs are one of the most pressing concerns in terms of pests in the country,” he said. “Not only do they occasionally prey on things – on actual animals – the most concerning thing is they’re like little tractors. They work in groups and can destroy massive amounts of land.

“If that’s farming land, it translates to lost revenue and lost yield in whatever crop that’s being destroyed ... but there is also a concern for the environment and culture.”

Experts say pig numbers are now so big that the focus needs to turn to protecting certain assets, rather than indiscriminate culling.

Australian Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty acknowledged feral pig numbers had risen across NSW. She said on Friday Dr Marion Healy had been appointed Interim Biosecurity Commissioner to guide the formation of an independent biosecurity commission.