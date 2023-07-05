Why a Sydney private girls’ school had to hastily redesign its garden

After a drone was flown over the garden, its phallic shape was immediately obvious.

A private girls’ school has been forced to redesign a garden bed it accidentally built in the shape of a penis.

Inner west school Presbyterian Ladies’ College inadvertently constructed the phallic-shaped garden in an outdoor thoroughfare as part of a suite of updates to its Croydon campus.

Headmaster of the A$39,000-a-year school, Paul Burgis, said he was unaware the garden had a distinct phallic outline during the design phase, but a former student had alerted him after drone footage captured a full aerial vista.

The garden was designed by an external architecture firm, which was contacted for comment.

A school staff member also provided “feedback” on the garden after noticing its distinct shape, Burgis said.

“The garden is part of a range of architect-driven updates to parts of the school. After they designed the garden the architects requested the inclusion of some chairs,” he said.

“As part of recording the updates we sent a drone up to take pictures. At a certain angle from up high, the garden with its room for chairs took on a phallic shape which was unintended and unexpected.

“As a result, the architects made some alterations which were completed within 72 hours of the drone pictures.”

One former student with ongoing links to the college, who did not want to be identified because speaking about the garden could jeopardise her relationship with the school, said the shape of the original garden was obvious.

STEVEN SIEWERT/Sydney Morning Herald Presbyterian Ladies' College in Croydon immediately moved to correct the shape of the garden in May.

“It was unmistakably shaped like a penis and testicles,” she said.

“The immediate response was laughter: ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’. Photos have been circulating among the school as memes, saying ‘oh good morning’ and various kinds of jokes.”

The Herald approached architecture firm NBRS for comment.

The garden drama is the latest gaffe to plague high-profile Presbyterian schools this year.

Last month the principal of The Scots College in Bellevue Hill apologised to students after a church minister made what were perceived as misogynistic comments to a school assembly.

In April, Presbyterian Church of Australia, which has oversight of Presbyterian schools, told a review of Australia’s discrimination laws that sexually active and gay students could not be school captain.

The church said it “would not be able to give appropriate Christian leadership in a Christian school which requires modelling Christian living”.