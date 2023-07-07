Australian police search for pair after alleged attack on 10-year-old girl

Australian Police are looking for two people after an alleged attack on a 10-year-old girl in Perth.

Jasmine Holub, 10, was left traumatised and covered in bruises after she was allegedly attacked outside the Ellenbrook McDonald's with her cousin on Wednesday (local time).

"I was thinking of just running but I couldn't because she already grabbed hold of me," she said.

"I couldn't really do anything but I tried to protect my head.

The fifth grader said out of nowhere she was pushed, grabbed and punched by a stranger and their e-scooter was stolen.

"She just came up to me and said, 'Why are you looking at me?' and calling me names," she said.

The incident was reported to Ellenbrook Police who said the woman fled the scene and was yet to be found.

Police released photos of two alleged attackers and urged anyone who saw what happened to call Crime Stoppers.

Mother Jessica Lee Weston was infuriated no one stopped to help the girls.

"Thank god there's no broken bones or fractures but now the emotional and mental state of them is going to impact them for a long time," she said.

"Children shouldn't have to go through that when they go to McDonald's.

"It should be a safe place, especially for school holidays.

"It's very upsetting, it makes you angry, makes you sick to your stomach."

McDonald's told Nine News safety was a top priority and it didn't tolerate anti-social behaviour.

The pair were recovering at home together.

