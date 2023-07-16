Man filmed scaling building after escaping 'suspicious' fire on the Gold Coast, Australia

A man has been filmed scaling a building after a fire broke out inside a high-rise unit complex on the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday night.

Police responded to the "suspicious" fire ﻿on the 10th floor at about 12.45am (local time) at the Equinox Sun Resort in Surfers Paradise.

About 82 people were treated at the scene by paramedics, some for smoke inhalation.

Four people were taken to hospital, including a man in his 40s with non-life-threatening injuries. All patients are in a stable condition. ﻿

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

Queensland Ambulance/Nine Dozens of people were evacuated from their apartments overnight.

