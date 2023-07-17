Woman bitten, chased into ocean by pack of dingoes in Australia

An Australian woman jogging along a beach has been left with injuries to her lower body after being bitten by a pack of dingoes in Queensland.

She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with wounds to her limbs and torso after suffering multiple bite wounds at about 9am (local time) on Monday at K'gari, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

Four dingoes attacked the woman while she was jogging near the Orchid Beach area in the island's northeast, according to media reports, and she ran into the water in a bid to escape.

Queensland's Department of Environment confirmed the woman was chased into the ocean by four wongari (dingoes).

"She is receiving first aid for her injuries," a spokesperson said.

"The full details of the incident are not yet known and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct an investigation.

"Residents and visitors to the island are advised to be dingo-safe at all times."

It's the latest in a number of incidents that have prompted safety warnings for visitors to the tourist destination formerly known as Fraser Island.

123rf The woman was out jogging when the incident happened.

They include an eight-year-old boy being attacked on a beach earlier this month and a dingo dragging an 10-year-old boy underwater in June.

A dingo was euthanised last month following months of attacks, including biting a seven-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman.

Rangers attribute the increase in attacks to more people defying restrictions and feeding the animals.

"This is not normal dingo behaviour," ranger Danielle Mansfield said after recent attacks.

"We're seeing an increase in habituated animals, unfortunately from people inadvertently or deliberately feeding animals.

"This creates animals who are not wary of people and they are brazenly going up to adults and children and having inappropriate interactions with them."

Rangers continue to remind visitors to remain vigilant, especially when supervising children.

"There are too many instances where children are not being appropriately supervised - on K'gari, this means children and teenagers must be within arm's reach of an adult at all times."