Mysterious object found on Australian beach 'safe'

A member of the public found the object on Saturday afternoon (local time).

A﻿ mysterious object that washed up on a remote beach in Western Australia has been deemed "safe" but authorities are still trying to identify what it is.

Police ﻿said an unidentified object washed up on a beach near Green Head, north of Perth, on Saturday afternoon.

Officers are working to figure out what the object is and where it came from but are certain it's not from downed flight MH370.

Police earlier labelled the object as "hazardous" as they worked with state and federal agencies to identify if there was a risk to the community.

READ MORE:

* Jetstar passengers trapped on plane for 14 hours after two emergencies

* Century-old New Plymouth villa reveals historic treasures to weekend DIYers

* Dead cattle mysteriously wash up on Dunedin's St Clair Beach



But after analysis of the object by the Department of Fire and Emergency Service's chemistry centre it was determined safe.

Nearby resident Natasha Thompson said it was a unique discovery.

"It's just unusual that it would wash up here," she said.

"It looked beautiful out in the water when it was floating on Saturday night."

Nine Officers have deemed the object hazardous until it is identified.

Police said the object didn't originate from a commercial aircraft – including MH370, which vanished in March 2014 – an assertion backed by aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas.

"There's no chance it's part of MH370," he said.

"It's not any part of a Boeing 777 and the fact is, MH370 was lost 9.5 years ago so it would show a great deal more wear and tear.

"By the size of it, the shape of it and the fact that the part that's out of the water is almost brand new."

Police asked the public to stay away from the location while formal identification of the object was being investigated.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.