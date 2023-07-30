Debris found in search for four missing Australian military crew after helicopter crash

Specialist divers have joined the search to locate four missing aircrew, who are feared dead, after an Australian Army helicopter crashed into waters near Hamilton Island in Queensland.

The MRH90 Taipa helicopter went down near Lindeman Island at about 11pm Friday (local time) during joint Talisman Sabre military exercises.

The crash marks one of Australia's worst peacetime military disasters in almost 20 years, and came as the aircraft was being phased out of military use.

Former Australian Army Colonel Professor John Blaxland said he has grave fears for those onboard.

“So there's not much fresh news at hand unfortunately,” he told Weekend Today.

“And that's a really bad indicator for the fact that we're probably looking at not being able to recover anybody alive.

“Helicopters are really dangerous aircraft because they are inherently unstable. They rely on the rear rotor to actually maintain the stability of an incredibly dangerous spinning four blades at the top.

It's understood the crew are all from Sydney and based at the Holsworthy Barracks.

Nine The wreckage of what is believed to a MRH-90 Taipan in Whitsunday waters.

Safety concerns over chopper involved

The MRH-90 is in the process of being phased out by the defence force.

The decision to discontinue their use was made after one went down off the coast of New South Wales near Jervis Bay in March. Ten people were on-board, but all managed to make their way out.

Nine political editor Charles Croucher said one question now remains about the MRH-90 Taipan helicopters.

“The big question for those in power and in government and those in uniform, of course, is what do we do with those remaining MRH-90 Taipan helicopters,” Croucher said.

“It is an army roll helicopter widely used in our defence force and sadly they have a very spotty record when it comes to being able to stay in the sky.

“Because of that, there is a new fleet of Black Hawk helicopters that have been slated to replace these.”

Tom Gibson/Nine File image of a MRH-90 helicopter, which were in the process of being phased out of use amid safety concerns.

The comments mirror that of Blaxland who said the army had long-favoured Black Hawks over the MRH-90 Taipan.

“You really do need to listen to your bureaucratic advice from the professionals,” Blaxland said.

“In this case, they recommended the Black Hawk, (but) they went with this new design which was a little untried,” he said.

“What we wanted in Australia was a slightly bespoke version, slightly modified. We needed it to do things that the original design wasn't capable of.

“And so that led to a whole range of problems along the way.”

Nine Pieces of debris wrapped in plastic and wreckage have been hauled from the water off Lindeman Island.

How crash, and desperate search, unfolded

Debris from the MRH90 Taipan was seen being hauled from the water off Lindeman Island on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said two MRH-90 Taipan helicopters were flying in formation, and when the crew of one of those aircraft realised something had gone wrong with the other, they began the search operation immediately.

Talisman Sabre Exercise Director Brigadier Damian Hill spoke to reporters in Brisbane and confirmed four people were on board the aircraft when it went into the ocean.

“It is the defence's priority to look after those families, their members, their teammates and those that know them,” Hill said.

“Our thoughts, and mine in particular, are with the missing servicemen, their teammates and their families, and especially the search and rescue teams.

Nine Debris from the MRH90 Taipan was hauled from the water off Lindeman Island on Saturday afternoon.

“We'll continue to work with local emergency services to continue the search.”

Governor-General of Australia David Hurley said he had spent time with some of the army members on the training exercise after the crash, extending his thoughts also to the loved ones of the missing personnel.

“The impact of this terrible incident is being felt keenly,” he said in a statement on Saturday night.

“Each of the four missing ADF personnel made the decision to serve their nation – to serve us.

“We must never lose sight of, nor cease to be grateful for, the service and sacrifice of those in uniform.”

Defence Minister Richard Marles and the Chief of Defence Angus Campbell spoke to reporters on Saturday and offered their support to the families.

“Defence exercises, which are so necessary for the readiness of our defence force, are serious. They carry risk,” Campbell said.

“And as we desperately hope for better news during the course of this day, we are reminded about the gravity of the act which comes with wearing our nation's uniform.

Nine Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed there were four air crew onboard, who are yet to be found.

“This is indeed a terrible moment.”

While no New Zealand Defence Force personnel are currently involved in the search and rescue operation, they say they're ready to help if called upon.

“A nine-person Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle (UUV) detachment from HMNZS Matataua which has been participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, is standing by to assist in search efforts if needed.”

Multiple nations, including the US, are taking part in the Talisman Sabre military operation, which involves more than 30,000 personnel.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.