Cadaver dog brought in to search for missing Belgian backpacker in Tasmania

The last reported sighting of Céline Cremer was on June 17.

An interstate cadaver dog has been brought into Tasmania to help with the search for a missing Belgian tourist who vanished last month.

Céline Cremer was reported missing on June 26, and authorities found her empty white Honda CRV a day later in the car park of the Philosopher Falls walking track, which is located in the Australian state's north-west, near Waratah.

The 31-year-old is believed to have been trekking in the area before she vanished, with freezing conditions, snow and rain, hitting in the days following.

Over the past month, search efforts continued in the difficult terrain and through treacherous weather conditions. But no sign of Cremer was found and the﻿ search was formally suspended on July 10.

Inspector Anthea Maingay said the cadaver dog was being used to further search the Philosopher's Falls Area.

“The search involved a broad range of police and SES resources, including ground crews, police drones and helicopters, specialist search and rescue rappelling, and ATVs,” she said.

Tasmania Police Specialist police search and rescue personnel conducted a swift water search at Philosopher Falls.

“Last week, police received further information in relation to Celine's mobile phone activity, and analysis has provided an additional area of interest within the Philosopher's Falls Area.

“This week, police Search and Rescue and Tasmania SES personnel conducted ground searches in the revised area of interest, however no signs of Celine were located.

“Our thoughts remain with Celine's family.”

Maingay has appealed for anyone who may have seen the woman to come forward.

“Her vehicle, a white Honda, was located in the car park of the Philosopher Falls Track on 27 June, and information indicates it was there on 20 June, and may have been there as early as 17 June," she said.

Cremer was due to board the Spirit of Tasmania on June 21 to venture to the mainland. She never arrived at the terminal.

The last reported sighting of her was in the nearby town of Waratah on June 17.

Cremer's sister Amélie told 9news.com.au last month the anxious wait is the “most difficult thing”.

"We are helpless here, and we just want to know," she said.

"Just open your eyes and if you have time, please for our family, go and search with the police," she said.

"I keep hope to find her, no matter the issue, I just want to know where she is."

