'Catastrophic impact': Four aircrew confirmed dead after Australian chopper crash

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles has confirmed the four army aircrew members whose helicopter crashed during military training exercises on Friday have died and that the search-and-rescue mission off the Queensland coast has become a recovery operation.

“There was a catastrophic incident and, with every passing hour, it is now clear that any hope of finding Captain Lyon, Lieutenant Nugent, Warrant Officer Laycock and Corporal Alexander Naggs has been lost,” Marles said.

The families of the four aircrew were notified by the government on Monday morning.

Marles said that “significant wreckage” from the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter had now been recovered from the search site.

While a thorough investigation was required to establish the cause of the crash, Marles said that “it is clear there was a catastrophic impact of the helicopter when it hit the water”.

“There will be a full investigation and we shouldn’t be speculating about the accident beyond the fact that it was catastrophic,” Marles said.

“We know that from the wreckage which has been retrieved.”

Marles said that “there is going to be the most thorough investigation there can possibly be and in saying that, I am confident that we will come to understand what happened here”.

The MRH-90 Taipans have been plagued with technical problems during their term of service, and the fleet of 47 aircraft was suspended from use in March when one of the helicopters crashed into shallow waters off Jervis Bay on the New South Wales south coast.

Marles said the families of the deceased service members “face the prospect ahead of a life with an unfillable hole”.

“To them we are so deeply sorry, and we are so deeply grateful,” he said. “And they have every right to feel an intense sense of pride.”

Australian Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell said: “We’re going to do everything possible to bring our mates home to their families.”

Campbell declined to comment on reports from residents in the Whitsundays that they had heard mayday calls following the crash, saying: “Anything to do with the investigation is easily distorted in perception by any comment that I might make or any other official or indeed by the media.”

Campbell said the investigators were seeking to recover as much as possible of the helicopter’s airframe, and possibly data recording systems, to help determine what occurred on Friday.

“The investigation, like all accident investigations, we will scrutinise every aspect of this event,” he said.

Army chief Simon Stuart said on Sunday that the entire Taipan fleet had been grounded following Friday’s accident during the Talisman Sabre war-gaming drills, adding the army would not use the aircraft again “until we think it is safe to do so”.

Defence is spending an estimated A$2.8 billion on 40 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States to replace its Taipan fleet, which is scheduled to be discontinued in December 2024.

Asked whether he expected the retirement date to be brought forward after Friday’s accident, Stuart said: “The aim is still 2024. What happens between now and then from what we learn from this incident is yet to be determined. We just need a bit of time.”