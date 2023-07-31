Remains found in Tasmania confirmed to belong to missing teen

Remains found in the hunt for a teenager who went missing in Tasmania have been confirmed to be those of﻿ Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.

DNA testing confirmed the remains found last week in bushland near Nabowla, north-east of Launceston belong to the 14-year-old who was last seen alive in Launceston in April this year, Tasmania Police said today.﻿

Christopher Mark Jordan, 36, from the nearby town of Scottsdale, was charged with her murder on Thursday afternoon.﻿

He briefly appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday and didn't enter a plea to one count of murder.﻿

Shyanne-Lee was last seen walking near the North Esk River in Launceston on the night of April 30 and was believed to be on her way to visit a friend.

Tasmania Police launched one of the biggest searches in the state's history in bushland near Nabowla, about 50km north-east of Launceston, last week.

About 180 police and search and rescue personnel were on Wednesday involved in searches in two locations, including one where a cadaver dog was used.

The bushland search near Nabowla covered more than 50 square kilometres and involved helicopters, motorbikes, ATVs, drones, and horse riders.﻿

Jordan has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court on August 16 via video link.

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.