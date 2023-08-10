Poison mushroom deaths: What we know about the Australian case

Australian police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of three people who ate poisonous mushrooms during a family lunch.

Earlier this week, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, head of the homicide squad leading the investigation, said he could not think of a case like it in recent times.

“At this stage, I can say that the deaths are really unexplained,” Thomas said.

Here’s what we know so far about the unusual case.

What exactly happened?

On July 29, five adults gathered for a quiet lunch in Leongatha, a small town in Victoria. Five days later, two of them died, with another passing away the following day. One other remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The four suffered symptoms consistent with the ingestion of death cap mushrooms after attending a lunch prepared by a woman called Erin Patterson, a former daughter-in-law of two of the victims.

Patterson’s two children were also at the gathering but did not eat the food.

Ian and Heather Wilkinson.

Who are the victims?

Police initially received scant details into the deaths of Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, and Heather Wilkinson, 66, who fell ill after lunch.

Heather’s husband, Korumburra pastor Ian Wilkinson, 68, is in critical condition and in need of a liver transplant at the Austin Hospital in Melbourne.

As more information emerged, it was revealed all suffered symptoms of a gastro-like illness and nausea, stomach pain, and, in the case of at least Ian, liver damage.

A distraught Erin Patterson on Monday afternoon.

Has anyone been charged?

Patterson was interviewed by investigators earlier in the week and released without charge.

The 48-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and told media this week those who died were like family.

Police have searched Patterson’s home. She is separated from her husband, but police said the relationship was amicable.

Investigators are still unsure whether Patterson too ate the meal. It is also unclear, Thomas said, if the mushrooms were even in the dish.

Police are waiting for the result of a toxicology report to confirm the cause of the poisoning.

The Leongatha home where the deadly lunch was served.

What has Patterson said about the meal?

Patterson has not responded to questions about the origin of the mushrooms and what meals she served her guests.

“I can’t believe that this has happened, and I am so sorry that they have lost their lives,” a weepy Patterson told a media pack on Monday outside her home.

She’d made the meal for “the best people I’ve ever known” – her in-laws and their relatives. One of them, her mother-in-law, she loved like her own mother, she said.

“Gail’s never been anything but good and kind to me.

“I didn’t do anything; I loved them. I just can’t fathom what has happened.”

Police have requested CCTV footage from a tip south of Leongatha.

Police find a food dehydrator at rubbish dump, chase CCTV video

The Age reported that forensic tests were being undertaken on a food dehydrator found at a nearby rubbish dump to see if it was linked to the case.

Staff told a reporter from The Age that police had requested CCTV video that identifies the number plates of vehicles that visit the dump.

A homicide detective also visited homes in the Leongatha area on Wednesday, asking residents for CCTV video.

Thomas told reporters the investigation was complex and it would “take some time” to piece together what had happened.

“We will be working closely with medical experts, toxicologists ... in the hope we can understand exactly what has gone on and provide some answers to the family,” he said.

Victims' son ‘suspected he had been poisoned by Erin’, spent time in intensive care

Gail and Don’s son and the ex-husband of Erin had his own brush with death last year after serious stomach problems left him in intensive care for three weeks.

In a Facebook post in June last year, Simon Patterson thanked the members of the local basketball association for their support after they sent him a gift basket in hospital.

“Some of you will know that I’ve had some serious medical problems since late May. I collapsed at home, then was in an induced coma for 16 days through which I had three emergency operations,” Simon Patterson said in the post.

“My family were asked to come and say goodbye to me twice, as I was not expected to live. I was in intensive care for 21 days.

“I’m pleased to say all the medical work has seemed to have fixed the serious gut problems I had, and I’ve been feeling great.”

A source close to the family told the Herald Sun that Simon Patterson believed his ex-wife had attempted to poison him with an “ingested toxin”.

“Simon suspected he had been poisoned by Erin,” the friend said.

“There were times he had felt … a bit off and it often coincided when he spent time with her.”

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the family declined to comment about the Facebook post. Simon Patterson did not say what the cause of his illness was.

- with The Age