Newsable: The woman who vanished in the Australian outback

30 year-old Angie Fuller has been missing in the inhospitable Australian outback for more than six months

Australia has a horrifying history when it comes to young people – young women, in particular – going missing in the outback.

The most visceral portrayal is possibly the 2005 horror film Wolf Creek – a fictionalised film which draws on several murders of backpackers in the late-1990s and early-2000s.

The ongoing case of Angie Fuller, a 30 year-old mother-of-two who went missing in the outback around Alice Springs in January, doesn’t necessarily fall into that category: we still don’t know for certain what happened to her.

But Northern Territory police are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

“We know from her father that she had recently moved to Alice Springs to start a job for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation service and we know that when she was last seen on January 9 she was travelling from Darwin back to Alice Springs to go to that job”, says Sarah Spina-Matthews, who’s been covering the story for the ABC.

“Alice Springs itself, obviously, is a town, but around Alice Springs is really remote, really rugged.

“(That) time of year in January it would have been extremely hot. This is a desert that we're talking about.”

Spina-Matthews says one of the as-yet unsolved elements of the story is where Fuller was last seen: while the last confirmed sighting of her was at a truck stop near Alice Springs, there have been several unconfirmed sightings of her. The police have a “number of leads”, Spina-Matthews says.

“In the Northern Territory we have a lot of people who kind of disappear into the outback because the terrain is just so unforgiving. Angie Fuller lived in the Northern Territory, so you know she probably had more familiarity with it than a lot of people, but yeah, it's not uncommon.”

The investigation is ongoing.

