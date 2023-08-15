Four Australians missing off Indonesia coast found alive

All four Australians missing at sea off the Indonesian coast have been found﻿ alive.

A family member confirmed to 9News that Steph Weisse, Will Teagle, Elliot Foote and Jordan Short were found alive after going missing when their boat ran into bad weather on Sunday night.

﻿9News understands the group was found floating in the water on surfboards.﻿

The four were on a surf trip to celebrate a 30th birthday in Indonesia.

Three local crew members had also been onboard the boat.

However, the boat hasn’t been located and it remains unclear if the local crew members had been located.﻿

Sydney Morning Herald/Instagram The four that went missing were Steph Weisse, Jordan Short, Elliot Foote and Will Teagle.

Earlier﻿, Foote’s father Peter said his heart was aching while the search was continuing.

“You feel it physically, in the stomach, everywhere,” he told Nine.

But he said he was optimistic that those aboard the missing vessel would be found safe and well.

“Apparently they have food and water on the boat and the boat has a roof so it should be all right,” he said.

He thanked boat users for joining the search overnight, but called for the Australian and Indonesian governments to “get some planes up”.

“It is going to be a long, long day for them. I don’t know how long their supplies are going to last for,” he said.

“Every minute counts.”

Instagram Australians Elliot Foote and Steph Weisse have been found alive.

An Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed earlier a search and rescue operation had been underway.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the families of four Australians onboard and is working closely with Indonesian authorities to support search and rescue efforts,” a spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those missing during this distressing time.”

Teagle’s sister, Amy, said a group of 12 was on two wooden longboats heading from Nias island, about 120km from the North Sumatra coast, to the Banyak Islands, in Aceh.

Nias and the Banyak Islands are more than 50km apart at the closest point.﻿

One of the boats reached the destination but the other hasn’t.﻿

Earlier, the families of the missing surfers had appealed for ﻿help to find the group.

“My son William and three Australian mates have gone missing on a boat transfer from Padang to Nias, Indonesia. Last sighting was 6pm Indo time last night in poor weather,” Teagle’s aunt Leonie Hull posted on social media.

Basarnas, the National Search and Rescue Agency in Indonesia, said the boat had gone missing about 6pm on Sunday near an island in the Banyaks called Sarang Alu.﻿

“Our team has arrived at Sarang Alu Island today to search the area. It is the last spot before both boats separated,” said Octavianto, the Basarnas chief in Nias, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The waves are three to four metres high. It is raining heavily and it’s dark.

“We can only use smaller boats with good aerodynamics due to the weather.

“We are searching within 40 nautical miles of Sarang Alu Island.

“The weather was bad yesterday afternoon until today, very windy, and raining. Actually in the past one month the weather in Nias has been not so good.

“They used simple boats, wooden boats ... they really went there on their own.”

This story was originally published on Nine and is republished with permission.