Four Australians missing off Indonesia coast found alive, floating on surfboards

The father of one of the Australians who went missing off the coast of Indonesia says he has received a text message from his son telling him, “I’m alive”.

Peter Foote said he received the message from his son Elliot Foote just before 1pm on Tuesday (local time).

“It [the text] says, ‘Hey Dad, Elliot here. I’m alive. Safe now. Love you. Chat later.’ He’s probably going out for a surf this afternoon, you know. Who knows?”

The message came only moments after Peter Foote said he was hopeful his son would be located, after the three friends with whom he went missing were found alive earlier on Tuesday.

Elliot had left the group on a surfboard and paddled to find help.

The four Australians went missing off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province on Sunday night while on a surfing trip to celebrate Elliot’s 30th birthday.

Peter Foote said they found three of the missing – Steph Weisse, Jordan Short and Will Teagle – floating in the water on surfboards.

“They’ve found three of them ... all bobbing around, but my son got on a surfboard and paddled to an island for help,” Foote told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier.

Sydney Morning Herald/Instagram The four that went missing were Steph Weisse, Jordan Short, Elliot Foote and Will Teagle.

Two of the three Indonesians who were on board – the boat owner and two mechanics – have also been found.

The search resumed at first light on Tuesday with a number of private boats skippered by Australians joining the team of local rescuers. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade chartered a private plane to aid in the search.

Peter Foote said Weisse, Short and Teagle were found by an Australian who had lived in the area for three decades and who had joined the search effort with his catamaran.

Octavianto, the head of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency on Nias Island, said three foreigners and two of the three Indonesian crew who were on board the boat had been found just off Tengku Island, part of the Banyak Islands group. They were found about 8.30am (local time).

Instagram Australians Elliot Foote and Steph Weisse have been found alive.

The Indonesian search and rescue authority, called Basarnas, has dispatched a Susi Air plane to Tengku Island to check on the reports that the Australians had been found alive.

The island where they were reportedly found is about 40 nautical kilometres to the west of Sarang Alu Island, where the Australians’ boat had gone missing on Sunday night after striking a storm.

The four keen surfers had been travelling in Sumatra and on the island of Nias with eight other friends to celebrate Elliot Foote’s birthday.

A team of 20 local rescuers, police and the military spent Monday looking for the missing boat and were joined by a number of Australian-operated vessels in the search.

“A new Aussie skipper just came ashore to review maps, wind, tides and swell directions,” friends on the Banyak Islands told online publication Stab on Tuesday.

“Grant Richardson, captain of the Sea Mi Amor, has taken off to search this area 20 [minutes] ago which will take 3 hours to get there. They will not be returning until the boys and Steph have been found.”

Pulse Surf Charters, which is run by Australians who have operated in and around the Banyak Islands and Sumatra for more than 15 years, were also part of the search.