Two large snakes wrestle on Aussie beach as experts sound alarm

T﻿wo large snakes have been filmed wrestling on an Australian beach as experts sound the alarm about the early arrival of snake season - and an increasing number of bites.

In the video, shared by ﻿Snake Catcher Dan, two writhing reptiles were filmed "having a scrap" on a beach in Mudjimba, in the Sunshine Coast this week, while barefoot beachgoers walked by.

Daniel Busstra told 9news the sight is unusual because it comes weeks before snake season traditionally begins, in September.

"Mating season has hit early because of this warm weather," Busstra said.

"They don't look at the date, they go off temperatures.

"﻿Those two male coastal carpet pythons were fighting over a female in the area.

"The stronger of the two will win the battle by proving it's the strongest with pushing the other snake's head down and get the chance to mate with the female.

"The weaker one will run off to look for another female. These battles can go on for over an hour sometimes."

Snake Catcher Dan As waves crashed and barefoot beachgoers passed by, the two snakes writhed, locked in a fierce battle.

Busstra said he's had a surprising influx of snake removal callouts, despite Australia being in the midst of winter. ﻿

"Some days I'm getting blown away with call after call," he said.

"Then days like today are very quiet because it is still kind of cold when the sun's not out."

Billy Collett, operations manager at the Australian Reptile Park on New South Wales Central Coast, said the increased callouts are "a phenomenon rarely seen at this time of year" - and have been reported across the border too.

Snake Catcher Dan Busstra said battles like these can go for more than an hour.

Collett added that venomous snakes are being sighted earlier than normal as well.

"I've even heard about a few bites that have happened this week in Sydney," Collett said.

"There's been three or four bites already, one was on a baseball field in Castle Hill. I'm not sure on the species involved but there's definitely been no fatalities.﻿"

With the warm weather forecast to continue, Collett said Australians need to brush up on their snake bite first aid now. ﻿

"We've just come out of one of warmest winters on record, it's mid-August and we've been having beautiful sunny days," he said.

"Snakes will be moving around, they will be sighted in backyards and other places, so it's really important people brush up on first aid and call the local snake catcher if they see a snake."

If someone does suffer a snake bite, the patient must keep calm and still and apply a pressure-immobilisation bandage around the wound and affected limb.

"By applying the pressure-immobilisation bandage, venom cannot easily spread through the body, slowing down the envenomation process," Collett said.

"(This buys) the bite victim more time to seek medical attention at the hospital.”

This story was originally published on 9News and is republished with permission.