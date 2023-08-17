Hillsong founder Brian Houston found not guilty of covering up his father’s child sex abuse

New Zealand-born former Hillsong leader Brian Houston has been found not guilty of covering up his father’s historical sexual abuse of a child in Australia, after a magistrate found he genuinely believed the victim did not want the matter reported to police.

Houston, 69, was charged in 2021 with concealing a serious indictable offence after he failed to report his father Frank’s crime to police between learning of it in 1999 and his death in 2004.

Houston pleaded not guilty, telling Downing Centre Local Court he did not tell police about the abuse – which happened in the 1970s when the child was aged seven or eight – because the victim, Brett Sengstock, had urged him not to.

On Thursday, Magistrate Gareth Christofi found Houston believed on reasonable grounds that Sengstock did not want the matter reported to police.

He said it is not in dispute that Sengstock was paid A$10,000 (NZ$10k) after meeting with Frank Houston in 1999, during which he signed a napkin.

The Crown suggested the amount was “hush money”, but Christofi said he could not be satisfied the money was an attempt to silence Sengstock as opposed to some kind of informal financial compensation.

The magistrate said Brian Houston participated in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in January 2003, during which he said his father confessed to being a paedophile, and he reported the matter to church elders and the wider congregation.

Houston also spoke about his father’s predatory behaviour in large sermons, including one which was later broadcast on Channel Ten.

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald Brian Houston arrives at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

“He wanted people to know about it,” Christofi said. “That is the very opposite of a cover-up.”

Christofi said he was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Houston did not have a reasonable excuse for not reporting the information he had to the police.

“The verdict, therefore, must be not guilty,” he said.

Houston hugged and kissed supporters in the court’s public gallery when the verdict was handed down.

The case will return to court in September to decide if an application will be made for costs.