'I’ve seen some stupid things in Australia': Man caught fishing metres from massive crocodile

Footage of an Australian fisherman nonchalantly standing metres away from a giant crocodile has sparked incredulity and calls for such behaviour to be punished with hefty fines.

In the video clip, the man is shown on the banks of a river in tropical northern Queensland with his back turned to the apex predator, which was estimated to be around 4m long.

The footage was captured by Tez Blackmore, a British expat, who was dumbfounded as he watched from a nearby bridge.

“I’ve seen some stupid things in Australia and some f...... stupid people, but this takes the piss,” Blackmore, originally from London, said in the video.

Blackmore said he preferred not to reveal exactly where the encounter was filmed because he was concerned that the saltwater crocodile might be labelled a problem animal, which could result in it being caught or killed.

“He’s a pretty big croc, and he’s not a nuisance, so the last thing I’d want is for anything to happen to him,” he said.

In another clip, the fisherman appears to be relaxed as he turns away from the river’s edge and casually strolls past the crocodile, which is well known to local people and is nicknamed Clyde.

When the man was later asked by Blackmore about his apparently blasé approach towards the crocodile, he reportedly laughed and said: “I’m a local, he’s a local, we see him all the time and I fish down here a lot.”

But his behaviour has renewed calls for legislation to be introduced to punish people who act irresponsibly around saltwater crocodiles. Numbers of the crocodiles are growing across the tropical north of Australia because of a decades-long ban on hunting.

The appeal is being led by Bob Irwin, the father of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, the television personality and naturalist who was killed by a stingray in 2006.

The Queensland government is considering a proposal for wildlife rangers to be given the authority to issue fines to people who ignore safety warnings and take unnecessary risks around saltwater crocodiles.

In February, Conservationists were angered when a large crocodile was shot by rangers after bursting out of the water, snatching a pet dog and nearly killing its owner, who had waded in for a swim.

“We shouldn’t need legislative reform – but we do, and as more and more people are able to access croc country, as more of our bush is opened up to tourism, more incidents like this are going to arise,” Kirstiana Ward, of the Environmental Defenders Office, a legal group that campaigns on environmental issues, said in May.

A spokesperson for Queensland’s environment department said it was “frustrating” to see people put their lives in danger around crocodiles, adding: “The department is investigating possible changes to regulations to further deter people from taking unnecessary risks in croc country.”