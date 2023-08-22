Flash of light caught on film could help solve case of dead woman in Sydney

Australian police have released footage of a phone allegedly being thrown out a window which could be the key to solving the case of Canadian expat Tatiana Dokhotaru, who died in Sydney’s west earlier this year.

About 8pm on May 27, officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command were called to a unit on Norfolk Street, Liverpool, where they found the body of a 34-year-old woman inside. She has since been formally identified as Tatiana Dokhotaru.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad and Liverpool City Police Area Command established Strike Force Median to investigate the circumstances of the woman’s death.

No one has been charged in relation to Dokhotaru’s death.

NSW Police Police released CCTV footage of a phone allegedly being thrown out of a window which matches the location of Dokhotaru's unit shortly before midnight on May 26.

As part of inquiries, strike force detectives flew to Canada last week, where they met with Dokhotaru’s family. Investigators are working closely with the Dokhotaru family to gather information about her life and associates in Australia.

The phone has never been recovered and investigators have urged anyone who may have located a phone near Norfolk and Bathurst Streets at the time to come forward.

Detectives are also continuing to canvass the Liverpool area for CCTV and witnesses who may be able to assist with identifying Dokhotaru’s last movements.