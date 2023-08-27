Australian couple fighting for life after horror fall in Croatia

An Australian couple have been seriously injured in Croatia after falling 10 metres from a wall in a tourist hotspot near Dubrovnik in the early hours of Saturday morning (local time), according to local media reports.

A 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman reportedly suffered serious physical injuries and were taken to Dubrovnik General Hospital, where the man has undergone surgery and the woman is in the intensive care unit in a critical condition.

Dr Ivan Benčić, a trauma specialist at Dubrovnik General Hospital’s trauma unit, told Croatian media outlet HRT that the woman had suffered cerebral damage and multiple fractures in her vertebrae in the fall.

He said she had undergone three CT scans and had consultations with a neurosurgeon, but her condition remained critical.

“We are constantly monitoring her and doing everything we can to fight for her life,” he said.

“As far as the male is concerned he had a far better run than she did.”

Local media reported that the couple slipped and fell about 10 metres from a wall between two restaurants in the medieval town of Pile at about 2.25am (local time) Saturday. It is understood they did not climb the wall but fell when the woman leaned on her partner.

Police have told media the fall is being treated as an accident and no criminal investigation is underway.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, local police in Dubrovnik-Neretva and the hospital have been contacted for comment.

Pile is a tourist hot-spot, known for an ancient fort, Fort Lovrijenac, and was made famous in recent years after the popular television series Game of Thrones was filmed at the location.