Partner of Sydney woman Tatiana Dokhotaru arrested over her death

The partner of Tatiana Dokhotaru, a 34-year-old woman found dead in her Sydney unit, has been arrested three months after her death.

Danny Zayat, 28, was arrested by detectives from strike force Median at 6am on Monday at a home in St Clair in Sydney’s west.

He is being interviewed by homicide detectives at Penrith police station and has not been charged with any offences.

Dokhotaru anonymously called police alleging domestic violence against Zayat just before midnight on May 26.

Grainy CCTV footage was released last week showing a mobile phone being flung from the 22nd floor balcony of her Liverpool unit about the same time.

Police had been unable to find the unit when they responded to the call a few hours later, about 3am on May 27.

They returned later that evening and found Dokhotaru’s body.

Zayat was charged with a raft of domestic violence offences against Dokhotaru but was not charged with her death.

Police said the phone, which had not been recovered, could be key to solving the mystery of her death.

“There’s someone out walking the streets now who, we believe, will have information that could help us, or who knows who is actually responsible for Tatiana’s death,” homicide squad Commander Danny Doherty said last week.

Investigators have been flying to Canada to speak to Dokhotaru’s family and friends to piece together details of her life.

A separate critical incident investigation is continuing into the police response to Dokhotaru’s phone call for assistance.

This is being conducted by Fairfield City police area command and will be subject to independent review.