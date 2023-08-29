Melbourne mum folding washing just moments before truck smashed through wall

An Australian woman had a lucky escape when ﻿an unattended truck ploughed into her home in Melbourne's south-east on Monday.

The vehicle crashed through a wall and into the bedroom of a property on Russell St in Mount Evelyn about 11.15am (local time).

﻿Resident Linda Cooke was folding washing in her room only 15 seconds before the truck crashed through her wall.

9News understands the truck driver was at a property across the road unloading skip bins when his truck started rolling back.

Cooke's son, Cameron, said he was in “disbelief”.

Nine The home in Melbourne's southeast was significantly damaged.

“I just got a phone call from Mum. She was distressed, she couldn't make heads or tails of it,” he told 9News.

“She said a truck came in through her bedroom. It's pretty scary.”

The local council building surveyor has been called to the scene to assess the site, while investigations into the incident continue.