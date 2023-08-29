Child spent 18 hours with Tatiana Dokhotaru’s body after alleged murder in Sydney

The estranged husband of Tatiana Dokhotaru, a 34-year-old woman found dead three months ago in her Sydney unit, will face court charged with her murder.

On Monday, homicide police disclosed that a 4-year-old child had witnessed the alleged domestic violence killing and then spent almost a full day in the Liverpool unit with Dokhotaru’s body.

The revelation followed the arrest of Danny Zayat, 28, at a house in St Clair in Sydney’s west, by detectives from strike force Median at 6am (local time).

Homicide squad commander Danny Doherty alleged Zayat murdered his former partner in the early hours of May 27.

“It’s very tragic circumstances, it’s a vile crime,” Doherty said.

Dokhotaru had anonymously called police alleging domestic violence against Zayat just before midnight on May 26.

Police will allege in court that Zayat fatally assaulted Dokhotaru shortly after that phone call to police. Officers responded to the call but were unable to find the unit a few hours later.

“What makes it even more tragic and aggravating in the circumstances was [a 4-year-old boy] was present at the time and remained in the unit for the entire time,” Doherty said.

Doherty said the child spent 18 hours in the unit with Dokhotaru’s body.

“To my way of thinking it aggravates the whole alleged murder, the fact that it’s committed allegedly in front of a 4-year-old,” Doherty said.

“And the fact that then that 4-year-old’s left behind with [Dokhotaru] who, we’re saying, was by this stage lying dead in the unit.”

Police did not find Dokhotaru’s body, or the child, until they were called again much later on May 27.

Screengrab/Nine Danny Zayat (right) was arrested on Monday, three months after Tatiana Dokhotaru (left) was found dead in her Sydney unit.

Last week, police released grainy CCTV footage showing a mobile phone being flung from the 22nd floor balcony on the evening of Dokhotaru’s death.

Police said the phone, which had not been recovered, could have been the key to solving the mystery of her death.

“There’s someone out walking the streets now who, we believe, will have information that could help us, or who knows who is actually responsible for Tatiana’s death,” Doherty said last week.

Doherty on Monday said police were still yet to find the lost phone, but members of the public had come forward with information that had helped build the case.

“There’s been a large number of people have come forward and helped us build a case in relation to what’s been alleged in court today against this 28-year-old man,” Doherty said.

“No-one can stand for the fact there are women being killed in their own units.”

The case against Zayat, Doherty alleged, was circumstantial but “strong”.

Investigators have been flying to Canada to speak to Dokhotaru’s family and friends to piece together details of her life.

Doherty’s detectives called Dokhotaru’s mother first thing on Monday morning following Zayat’s arrest.

Sydney Morning Herald Danny Zayat and Tatiana Dokhotaru.

“Her reaction was that she was very happy with that outcome, and thankful for the police as we’ve been heavily involved with them for the last several months,” Doherty said.

Video of Zayat’s arrest shows him handcuffed and in high-vis workwear, speaking to a group of detectives, before being taken to Penrith police station.

He was charged with murder and faced Penrith local court on Monday, where he remained silent and did not apply for bail.

A separate critical incident investigation is continuing into the police response to Dokhotaru’s phone call for assistance.

This is being conducted by Fairfield City police area command and will be subject to independent review.

Zayat’s case will return to court in late September, where the murder charge will be heard alongside charges of domestic violence he allegedly carried out against Dokhotaru before her death.

- with AAP