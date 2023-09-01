Australian baby killer Keli Lane seen for first time in years as end of sentence nears

Baby killer Keli Lane has been seen for the first time in years, pictured working at a milk processing plant on the outskirts of western Sydney as she nears the end of her prison sentence.

The images of Lane come nine months before the former champion water polo player is eligible for parole.

The Sydney Morning Herald and Nine News have revealed the 48-year-old is living in a halfway house and working full-time – producing dairy products for the state’s prison population – as she readies herself for potential release.

The one-time Olympic hopeful gave birth to a daughter named Tegan at Auburn Hospital in 1996.

Just hours after being discharged with her two-day-old daughter, the mother celebrated at a friend’s wedding.

Lane has maintained she handed Tegan over to the natural father on the same day, a man named either Andrew Morris or Norris, who has never come forward and has never been found.

Lane was found guilty by a New South Wales Supreme Court jury in 2010 of murdering her newborn daughter and sentenced to a maximum of 18 years in jail with a non-parole period of 13 years and five months.

She has always maintained her innocence. Lane has served time in some of the toughest jails across NSW including Silverwater, Dillwynia and Clarence Correctional Centre on the state’s Mid North Coast where she was housed with another high-profile prisoner – Kathleen Folbigg, who was recently pardoned after erroneously being jailed for 20 years over the deaths of her four children.

Nine Keli Lane spotted for the first time in years.

Dr Xanthe Mallett, a forensic anthropologist and criminologist, believes there was never enough evidence to convict Lane. Mallett has queried how the trial was run and remains in contact with the prisoner.

“Keli will certainly still want to clear her name, she will maintain her innocence upon release,” Mallett said.

“[She] has really been a model prisoner since she has been incarcerated. She worked with other inmates on diet and exercise and really improving their lives.”

The semi-rural transitional centre where she was pictured this week is likely to be Lane’s last stop before possibly rejoining her family on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Her return to work within the prison system is the first step towards getting out of custody but she is yet to be cleared for day release in the community.

Her expected parole hearing in May next year will be a test for the “no body, no parole” laws recently introduced in NSW.

Tegan’s remains have never been found. She would have turned 27 next month.