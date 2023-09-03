Man, 20, charged after siblings killed metres from home in alleged Sydney hit-run

A 20-year-old man is facing a string of charges after he allegedly crashed into a brother and sister on their way home in Sydney's south-west, killing them both.

Alina Kauffman, 24, was picking up her 15-year-old brother Ernesto Salazar from work just after 9pm on Friday when a black Mercedes crashed into their car metres from their home in Heckenberg.

Police allege the black Mercedes and the pair's Toyota Echo collided head-on, before the Mercedes hit a Toyota Rav4 and flipped on its side.

The two occupants of the Rav4 were not injured.

Paramedics treated Alina Kauffman and her brother Ernesto but they could not be saved.

The driver of the black Mercedes allegedly fled the scene but attended Liverpool Police Station at 2pm the following day, where he was arrested.﻿

Police announced the charges early today, after an emotional ﻿outcry from the pair's mother Angelina Kauffman at the crash site yesterday.

"My babies, they took them from me, my babies," she said.

"My kids were going to help people, my kids wanted to make a difference in this world, my kids were good people."

Distraught friends and strangers joined her in laying flowers at the scene of the crash.

Alina was a dedicated nursing student with a kind heart, while Ernesto was an animal lover who was working at Kmart while saving for his first car.

The 20-year-old has now been charged with driving dangerously and negligently causing death, as well as failing to stop at the scene of a crash and driving while disqualified.﻿

He will appear before Parramatta Bail Court today.﻿

Another 18-year-old handed himself in to police yesterday and was released without charge, but police are still searching for two passengers of the Mercedes.﻿

