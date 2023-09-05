Fitness group steps in to save boy allegedly being drowned by father in Western Australia

A woman exercising on a Pilbara beach in Western Australia fought off a man allegedly attempting to drown his young boy and rescued the child.

The incident happened about 6.15am on Monday (local time), after people on the beach allegedly saw the man drive his vehicle into the ocean at low tide.

It is understood a fitness group was exercising at the Dampier foreshore when a woman, believed to be with the group, noticed the five-year-old boy was in danger. She punched the man several times, injuring her hand in the altercation.

The boy was looked after by bystanders before being taken to hospital. It is believed he was uninjured but cold.

A woman in her 30s was also taken to Karratha Health Campus, arriving about 7.30am, just after the boy. It is believed she injured her hand while attempting to save the boy.

A Western Australia Police spokesperson praised the actions of the bystanders.

Eddie Bugajewski/Unsplash Pilbara beach

“Around 6.15am this morning police received reports from the community of a male attempting to drown his child at the Dampier foreshore,” he said.

“Members of the community intervened and recovered the child.

“On police arrival, the man was arrested and is now assisting police with their inquiries.

“The child was taken to hospital for assessment, but early indications suggest the child was physically unharmed.

“The WA Police Force want to commend the bravery and actions of the community members who intervened.”

A 26-year-old man from Nickol, a suburb of nearby Karratha, has been charged with one count of attempting unlawfully to kill, two counts of assault with intent to commission a crime, one count of reckless driving, and one count of no authority to drive (never held).

He was refused bail and will appear in court at a later date.