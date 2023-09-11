Chilling moment gunman shoots Australian underworld figure at Melbourne cafe

Melbourne’s criminal underworld is on the brink of a new gangland war after one of the Australian city’s most violent figures, Gavin “Capable” Preston, was shot dead in an ambush attack.

Terrified brunch patrons jumped for their lives as a killer dressed in black ran up to a cafe on a quiet suburban shopping strip in Keilor Village, in Melbourne’s north-west, and fired at Preston while he sat at a table on the footpath.

The son of late underworld enforcer Nabil Maghnie, Abbas Jr “AJ” Maghnie, saw what was coming. He was seated across from Preston as the shooter stopped just metres away and raised his gun. Maghnie dived away but was shot in the upper body and rushed to hospital for surgery on Saturday.

Preston slumped to the ground after he was shot, as café patrons scrambled for safety. Preston later died where he fell among the scattered tables and chairs despite efforts to revive him.

Preston, who had been waging bloody feuds with rivals in Melbourne’s gangland scene, was released from prison earlier this year after serving a long sentence over the shooting death of a drug trafficker.

The Sunday Age has been told that a contract was taken out on Preston’s life at least two months ago.

Sources, speaking anonymously to discuss the sensitive topic, said up to eight shots were fired at Preston and AJ Maghnie at the café on Old Calder Highway.

“They put a clip into him,” one underworld source told this masthead.

Preston served his 11-year sentence at Barwon Prison, where two prisoners were involved in an assault on Saturday afternoon. It is not clear whether the attack was linked to Preston’s death.

A black Audi used by two offenders was found dumped in nearby Blair Court shortly after the shooting. A second vehicle – believed to be used as a getaway car – was also located on Cadiz Place in Keilor Downs.

A still from CCTV footage shows a killer dressed in black approaching Gavin Preston before he is shot outside a cafe.

Crime Command Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said that given the brazen nature of the attack, police believed the incident was linked to organised crime. He said there was a concern that the shooting could lead to future revenge attacks.

“Victoria Police is committed to throwing more resources in relation to this investigation and we’ll do everything we possibly can to ensure no further acts like this occur,” he said.

“We’re keeping an open mind as to what we’re looking at and we’ll exhaust every avenue to find out what went on today.”

Hatt said a number of people had been dining at the cafe at the time of the incident and had likely witnessed the murder.

“I can reassure the public that we believe this was a targeted attack and that the offenders were there to shoot the two males that have been shot,” he said.

“We’re working closely with the public to prevent further attacks from happening going forward.”

Preston was involved in several extortion attempts after his release from prison, including standing over a business owner who had also been implicated in Nabil Maghnie’s death.

Maghnie was shot dead in Epping in January 2020, and Preston recently became close with his son AJ. The pair were involved in a transport business based in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

One underworld source said it was just a matter of time that Preston would be targeted.

Gavin Preston pictured arriving at the Supreme Court in August 2015.

“There’s a lot of people who’ll be happy to see him dead. This idea he was going to settle down and go straight was total bullshit and everyone knew it,” the source said.

Preston was also embroiled in a vicious feud with the Notorious Crime Family, a gang founded by convicted drug trafficker and murderer George Marrogi, who is serving a non-parole term of 32-years in a maximum security cell in Barwon Prison.

According to police and underworld sources, Preston had threatened to rape Marrogi’s younger brother, Jesse Marrogi, upon his release from prison.

He was suspected of plots to kill former Bandidos enforcer Toby Mitchell and underworld figure Mick Gatto.

​Police cordoned off numerous potential crime scenes as they scrambled to piece together what occurred on Saturday morning. Sweet Lulus café was taped off, as was part of a car park near the Thirsty Camel bottle shop where a white Holden ClubSport was parked.

Police had the car towed from the carpark, as well as a white Jeep Cherokee, on Saturday afternoon.

Thirsty Camel employee Harrison Aylward, who was working in the store at the time of the shooting, said he heard “four quick pops” just after 10am.

Forensics set up a crime scene at Keilor Village.

“I just figured it was somebody’s car backing up a little bit. I walked out to see what was going on and I didn’t see anybody, so I guess they all sort of scattered off,” he said.

“As far as I know nothing like this has ever really happened here, so it’s a bit of a shock.”

Police and the underworld went on high alert in April after Preston was released from jail after serving a nearly 11-year prison sentence over the shooting death of a drug trafficker.

Preston earned the nickname “Capable” because he is supposedly “capable of anything”.

He was regarded as one of the most feared and hated members of Melbourne’s underworld.

“They’ll be holding the wake in a phone box,” an underworld source said.

Since he was released from prison, Preston had been building a new crew based in the western suburbs that is suspected of involvement in a number of stand-overs and robberies.