Newsable: ‘Bachelors handbag’ - the weird and wonderful words added to an Aussie dictionary

For those unfamiliar, a ‘bachelors handbag’ refers to a pre-cooked chook from the supermarket.

What do doomscrolling, Barbiecore, nepo baby, goblin mode, and bachelors handbags have in common?

They’re just a handful of the 3000 words recently added to the Macquarie Dictionary.

“[Its] role is just to reflect language as it’s currently used in society,” managing editor Victoria Morgan tells Newsable this morning.

If you’re wondering why there seems to be a selection of terms or phrases added, instead of just singular words - for example ‘goblin mode’ - Morgan has this to say.

“They’re what we call compound words or lexical items. So if you took the two words separately - you know what goblin means and you know what mode means. But putting them together.. Isn’t directly transparent, so you actually have to explain what it means because it’s part of our language.”

And for those also wondering what ‘goblin mode’ means, the Macquarie Dictionary defines it as ‘a pattern of behaviour characterised by an embrace of indolence and slovenliness’.

Or, as Morgan puts it, “you might say.. I’m not leaving the house, I’m not getting out of my PJs, and I’m just going to get home delivery - that’s goblin mode”.

Despite what the long list of 3000 new words might suggest, the process of adding new words to the dictionary isn’t cut and dry.

“I wish I could say that as editors we have the power, and we’re wielding a sword saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’. [Instead], anything new we come across, whether we hear it or see it, whether it’s my nephew calling me something weird or it’s a new policy - we make note of it and we research it. And the public can also submit anything they think we don’t have covered.

“Once we research it, if it’s enough currency [or] we can determine it is in use.. We do actually have to cover it.”

